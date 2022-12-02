ELIZABETHTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights were cruising along so well Thursday night that they were dozing off a little in the fourth quarter.
Thing is, though, the Unaka Rangers aren’t a team you can sleep on. Given the chance, they’ll make a game of a blowout in a hurry.
Such was the case when the Rangers cut a 16-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to six points before Chuckey-Doak pulled away again for a 75-65 win.
“Maybe we kind of let up, but we’ve got to play better defense, especially in the fourth quarter,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles, whose Knights improve to 7-1.
Chuckey-Doak never trailed and led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.
But after Christian Derry gave the Knights a 65-49 lead with a baseline jumper at the 5:01 mark of the fourth, Unaka answered with a 12-2 run that twice cut the lead to six.
Johnny Douglas sparked the spurt with a 3-pointer from the right wing. A three-point play from Joe-Z Blamo and two layups from Landon Ramsey pulled the Rangers within 65-59 with 2:14 to play.
Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway, who scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, made a layup on a backdoor cut for a 67-59 lead before Ramsey scored on another layup to make it 67-61 with 1:47 left.
Derry then hit two free throws and Cadin Tullock converted a three-point play to push Chuckey-Doak ahead 72-61 with 1:13 to play, and Unaka got no closer than eight after that.
Derry, a 6-foot-8 junior center, scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as Chuckey-Doak led 20-14 after one quarter and 36-25 at halftime.
Derry won his matchup in the paint with Unaka’s 6-5 junior center Marcus Shomaker (17 points) and also showed touch beyond the arc by ripping the net on two 3s in the second quarter.
“Christian, I thought, had a good game tonight,” Broyles said. “He was Tremendous against (Shomaker) and he can step out and hit the 3. We like him to score inside, though. He’s so big, but he can make just about any type of shot.
“He’s got a good jump hook now with either hand, too. Once he realizes all he can do, he could be unstoppable. He forces teams to double- and triple-team him, which opens things for our other guys.”
Chuckey-Doak used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to build its 19-point lead.
Treadway started the spurt with a runner down the lane off the glass and then scored on two free throws off assists from Brock Rush and Derry.
Brasen Murvin followed with a layup, Derry hit a baseline jumper and Ethan Grindstaff capped the run with two layups to push Chuckey-Doak to a 54-35 lead at the 1:22 mark of the third.
Nine Chuckey-Doak players scored. Tullock finished with 12 points, Grindstaff and Murvin each had five, Luke Myers had four, and Samuel Riddle, Rush and Dillon Shelton each chipped in two.
Ramsey led Unaka (0-7) with 19 points, while Michael Wilson hit four 3s and finished with 14 points.
Chuckey-Doak shot 48 percent (30-of-62) from the floor and 60 percent (12-of-20) from the free throw line, while Unaka shot 38 percent (24-of-63) from the floor and 59 percent (10-of-17) from the line.
Chuckey-Doak outrebounded Unaka 36-35. The Knights had 15 turnovers, while the Rangers had 14.
Chuckey-Doak will Host Happy Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 61 UNAKA 53
All-state guard Lyndie Ramsey scored 30 points to become Unaka’s all-time leading scorer, but Chuckey-Doak slowed her enough to improve to 5-3.
“She only had seven field goals. We put her on the foul line a lot,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue. “It’s no secret that we were trying to stop her. That was our game plan coming in, and we threw a ton of people at her.
“She’s a heckuva player. Over 2,000 points in her career, leading scorer in Unaka history – that’s awesome. But I couldn’t be more proud of our defense. Everybody who stepped up and guarded her played well. We might have fouled her a little too much, but we played hard and made her earn what she got.”
While Chuckey-Doak worked to limit Ramsey’s shots, they also dominated the boards. The Lady Black Knights outrebounded Unaka 48-27.
“We’re not the biggest team in the state, but rebounding and defense are all about heart,” Donahue said. “We’ve been preaching it over and over – we’ve got to play together, we’ve got to play harder than the other team. And I thought tonight we did that.
“We just wanted to go get that rebound. We just wanted to control the ball and we did.”
Nine Chuckey-Doak players scored led by Faith Yokley with 14 points and Saniah Atchison with 10.
Hayleigh Taylor and Adyson Ripley added eight points for the Lady Knights. Courtnee Jones and Hayleigh Hensley each had six, Kennedy Brown had five, and Taliah Johnson and Camryn Beals each had two.
Unaka led 11-9 after one quarter before Chuckey-Doak held a 26-25 lead at halftime.
The Lady Knights never trailed in the second half, holding Unaka to just three points on a 3-pointer by Ramsey in the third quarter to take a 39-28 lead.
Atchison scored the final eight points of the third for Chuckey-Doak on two 3s and a steal and layup.
Unaka cut the lead to 52-46 on a 3 from Hannah Yontz at the 1:46 mark of the fourth. A layup by Brown and two free throws by Yokley, who hit eight of 10 from the line in the fourth, pushed Chuckey-Doak back up by double digits, 56-46.
The Lady Knights took their biggest lead, 60-48, on back-to-back layups from Taylor with under a minute to play.
Ramsey now has 2,206 points for her career, surpassing Unaka’s old record of 2,184 set in 1988 by Clemson signee Angie Peters.
Chuckey-Doak will host Happy Valley on Saturday.