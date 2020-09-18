Early on Friday night, it looked like Chuckey-Doak might be in for a shootout against cross-county foe North Greene.
But after cleaning some things up on defense, the Black Knights shut down the Huskies en route to a 68-12 win.
The Knights’ (4-1, 2-0) offense was clicking from the start as seniors Matthew Palazzo and Evan Murvin again led the way in the victory over North Greene (1-4, 0-2).
“North Greene schemed us well in that first quarter,” Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy said. “We just haven’t played enough games, and we started a little sluggish. The boys responded, though, and we took care of business to get the win.”
Friday was Chuckey-Doak’s third game of the season after Happy Valley and Sullivan North canceled contests due to COVID-19.
The fireworks started early on Friday for the Black Knights as Palazzo dropped to pass on the first play from scrimmage and connected with Conner Lammons on a deep ball that went for a 52-yard score.
Then the Knights recovered an inadvertent onside kick. Evan Murvin capped the six-play drive that followed with a 9-yard scoring run for a 15-0 lead.
It was Murvin’s first of four touchdowns. He finished with 149 yards on 13 carries before his night ended late in the second quarter.
“Evan was patient and he was reading the holes,” Murphy said. “His line did a great job of opening holes. He just ran hard.”
North Greene also scored on its first offensive play when quarterback Tanner Sexton found Deacon Jones behind the defense for a 65-yard score.
North Greene also scored on its second offensive series when Sexton hit Chance Campbell for a 75-yard touchdown.
After that it was tough sledding for the Huskies’ offense, which only netted 18 yards the rest of the evening.
“We just had to move some people around and focus on the quick pass and the deep ball. It turned out to work and we took care of them the rest of the night,” Murphy said.
Between those Huskies’ scores, Murvin powered home a 10-yard touchdown for the Black Knights.
Murvin’s third touchdown of the night came with 25 seconds still to play in the first quarter when he followed his blockers across the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown run and a 28-12 Chuckey-Doak lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s defense got in on the scoring early in the second quarter. Linebacker Adrian Groberg forced North Greene’s Campbell to fumble on a jet sweep from the 5-yard line. Hayden Brown dove on the ball in the end zone and moved the Black Knights’ lead to 35-12 with 11:50 still to play in the first half.
Groberg would go on to intercept Josh Huerto and then return it for a touchdown to allow the Black Knights’ defense to make up for the two scores they allowed early in the evening.
“It’s always good to see the defense score,” Murphy said. “Adrian Groberg was very active tonight, and as a whole the defense just started flying around. That created more opportunities for our offense.”
Prior to Groberg’s interception return, Murvin finished his night with a 64-yard sprint up the home sideline. The play started when Murvin found a big hole off his right tackle, and once he made it to the second level it was a track meet as no one in green and white could catch him.
With 3:14 left in the first half, Palazzo and the passing game came up with another quick strike. The senior gunslinger found Hayden Anderson on a seam route that went for a 40-yard score.
Palazzo had 99 passing yards and two touchdowns before his night ended early. He also ran for 50 yards on four carries.
Braysen Murvin, Evan’s younger brother, completed the scoring, first with a 12-yard scamper in the second quarter. Then he went 21 yards in the third quarter for his second touchdown of the night.
Braysen Murvin gained 65 yards on three carries.
Chuckey-Doak finished the night with 378 yards of offense, 279 on the ground.
Sexton finished with 184 yards passing, while Campbell had 111 yards receiving for North Greene.
Prior to the contest, Abigail Gibson was named Chuckey-Doak’s homecoming queen.