AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights knew if they were going to knock off defending Class A state champion Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday they'd need to do it on the defensive side of the ball.
The Black Knights did just that, limiting Gatlinburg-Pittman to six shots on goal and six corners en route to a 1-0 win.
The victory avenges a 5-4 season-ending loss on penalty kicks to Gatlinburg-Pittman in last year's Region 1-A semifinals.
"We've got a senior fullback in Nic Fugate, we've got a sophomore in Sean Humbert and two juniors Derek Tarlton and Ben Holmes who are primarily our center backs," said Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite. "In games like tonight – games that are tight and we're getting tested – they're getting better. All four of those guys, when we critique things and tell them changes that need to be made to improve, they're taking that stuff to heart and making the adjustments.
"I'm super proud of them. A year ago, I might have been a little more worried about the defense. But those guys have really stepped up and are playing big in big games."
Another Knight who has elevated their game is sophomore keeper Levi Wirt, who had six saves against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
"When mistakes do happen on defense, Levi has been on top of it, getting his hands on stuff," Braithwaite said. "He had two huge saves tonight when Pittman got through our defense. Last year, I think both of those shots would have been goals. But Levi did a lot of work in the offseason and has improved quite a bit."
Chuckey-Doak put five shots on goal with freshman Jesus Rojas tallying the lone score of the match.
In the 49th minute, Rojas got around a defender and buried a shot from inside the box past the keeper.
"Jesus is super fast and very aggressive," Braithwaite said. "Regardless if our shots went in or not, we shined up top. Jesus, Marco Rojas, Ethan Grindstaff, Ethan Wagers, Tyler Morrison, Brayden Collins, Rio Little – everybody was being super aggressive, expending energy and that was creating a lot of opportunities for us on Gatlinburg-Pittman's back line."
Not only does the win avenge the season-ending loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman a year ago, it keeps Chuckey-Doak unbeaten at 8-0. It's the Knights' best start since going 17-1 in 2018.
Gatlinburg-Pittman drops to 5-1.
"The difference between last year's team and this year's team is we're playing unselfishly," said Braithwaite, whose Knights finished 7-11 a year ago. "Everybody on the field is out there for the team, not for individual achievement that we struggled with last year.
"Expectations are getting high at this point. We've just go to keep it up and not let things get to our heads. We need to understand this is not the top of the mountain, we're not at the peak. We still need to improve if we want to do what we think we're capable of in the postseason. At this point, it's going to be mental discipline. Confidence is good, arrogance is bad. We've got to walk that line now and hopefully end up on the right side of it."