AFTON — At long last, Chuckey-Doak’s five-game road trip comes to an end this week.
Not that the Black Knights hate traveling, especially since they’ve left four straight opposing stadiums victorious and finally cracked the Associated Press 3A Top 10, debuting at No. 8 in the state.
“I think when you have an older group of guys that have been in the program for a while, they know what to expect when it comes to road trips, the mindset it takes to overcome that long bus ride,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “The kids have done a great job adapting to that.”
It’ll be hard to top last week’s win at then-fourth ranked Unicoi County, in terms of atmosphere.
But the Black Knights (5-1) have a shot at program history this week. A win would give Chuckey-Doak six consecutive wins for the first time.
“We’ve just got to remain focused,” Kuykendall said. “As the weeks go on, more people start patting you on the back and saying how great you are. That’s something we talk about every week, don’t believe the hype. Just put a 10-game season together. We can’t afford to overlook anybody.”
Cumberland Gap (2-4) and the Black Knights have three common opponents so far. Chuckey-Doak has already defeated Happy Valley, Grainger and South Greene. All three won against the Panthers, most recently Happy Valley’s 35-32 win at the Gap last week.
Sophomore quarterback Brayden Painter kept for three touchdowns against Happy Valley in the Panthers’ power-T offense, which threw only one pass against South Greene earlier this year. Senior Kyle Figueroa and sophomore Kole Welch both ran for touchdowns against the Warriors too. Seniors Isaiah Daniels and Jacob Brown along with sophomore Allen Brooks have also helped Cumberland Gap’s running game.
“Unicoi County killed us with big plays, so we’ve got to eliminate those. That was the key in the second half,” Kuykendall said. “We just have to do our job and continue to tackle well.”
Not surprisingly, senior quarterback Cadin Tullock eclipsed 1,000 yards passing against the Blue Devils. Rio Little had 144 yards on just two catches, while Isaiah Treadway went 94 yards on a short pass. Brasen Murvin ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just 22 carries.
The Black Knights will face a five-man front from Cumberland Gap.
“They’re committed to stopping the run,” Kuykendall said.
The Knights and Panthers kick off from Cumberland Gap at 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|113
|741
|13
|Will Garber
|10
|70
|1
|Brock Rush
|4
|47
|1
|Rio Little
|5
|45
|Cadin Tullock
|14
|35
|1
|Nicholas Palazzo
|2
|21
|Dillon Shelton
|4
|19
|Josh Guy
|2
|11
|Billy Hahnlen
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|TEAM
|1
|0
|TOTALS
|159
|1,011
|16
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|66
|117
|1,203
|13
|5
|TOTALS
|66
|117
|1,203
|13
|5
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Isaiah Treadway
|10
|309
|2
|Brock Rush
|20
|275
|3
|Rio Little
|9
|237
|3
|Austin Morris
|10
|175
|3
|Brasen Murvin
|12
|137
|1
|Josh Guy
|4
|64
|1
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|TOTALS
|66
|1,203
|13
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|14
|0
|1
|0
|86
|Brock Rush
|6
|0
|1
|0
|38
|Isaiah Treadway
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Austin Morris
|3
|0
|1
|0
|20
|Rio Little
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ethan Wagers
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Marco Rojas
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Will Garber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Josh Guy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|33
|22
|3
|0
|226