JONESBOROUGH — Down two starters, Chuckey-Doak had little room for error.
Halli Stuffle didn’t need much room to find her shooting touch either. Stuffle scored her 1,000th career point at Lakeway Christian Academy, and the Lady Lions cruised to a 67-27 victory over Chuckey-Doak in Wednesday’s Hardee’s Classic semifinal game at David Crockett.
Lakeway took the lead for good on Stuffle’s 10-foot jumper in the first quarter, which helped kickstart a 12-1 run.
Kennedy Brown’s 3-pointer stopped the bleeding and kept the Lady Black Knights (2-3) within 15-9, but the Lady Lions scored the next 11 points, starting when Katie Whitaker put back a miss through contact. Stuffle’s first 3-pointer made it a 26-9 game, and her pull-up jumper gave Lakeway a 31-13 halftime lead.
“We were already behind the 8-ball, but we were talking coming into this game about effort,” Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue said. “Success is not a linear path. We can’t just assume that because the last game was great, this game will be. We have to go out and play hard every single night. We’re not going to just show up and beat people.”
Courtnee Jones pulled Chuckey-Doak within 34-19 in the third quarter, but the Lady Black Knights trailed 42-23 going to the fourth.
Jones’ 3-pointer accounted for Chuckey-Doak’s only basket of the final frame.
Brown led the Lady Black Knights with 11 points, all in the first half. Her putback and layup gave Chuckey-Doak its only lead at 5-3.
“The effort and energy of the game wasn’t there to start with,” Donahue said. “We got it as we went along a little bit. But we need to be better from the jump with our energy and effort.”
Kayla Underwood hit two 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Lakeway, while Kami Wilson added 12.
|C-D
|6
|7
|10
|4
|—
|27
|LCA
|13
|18
|11
|25
|—
|67
C-D (27): Kennedy Brown 11, Courtnee Jones 7, Taliah Johnson 5, Tavyn Southerland 2, Saniah Atchison 1, Faith Yokley 1.
LCA (67): Halli Stuffle 25, Kayla Underwood 15, Kami Wilson 12, Katie Whitaker 9, Ellie Linx 4, Danielle Sawyer 2.
3-pointers: Halli Stuffle 3, Kayla Underwood 2, Kennedy Brown, Courtnee Jones, Kami Wilson.
DAVID CROCKETT 90
WEST GREENE 40
David Crockett’s size, and Brylee Tullock’s shooting, bothered West Greene throughout Wednesday’s Hardee’s Classic semifinal.
The tournament host Lady Pioneers scored the first 16 points of the game, cruising to a 90-40 triumph.
Bella Ferguson drained three of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter for Crockett, the third building a 27-8 lead.
Then it was Tullock’s turn in the second quarter. The former Chuckey-Doak Middle School standout dropped 30 points including five 3-pointers. Half of her point total came in the second quarter, and her third triple put the Lady Pioneers up 49-19 at intermission. The margin grew to 78-26 after three quarters.
“They’re really really good,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said.
Breanna Ellis and Maddie Bryant both hit from 3-point range in the first quarter, keeping West Greene (1-3) within 21-6.
Morgan Brown led the Lady Buffaloes with eight points. Bryant and Ellis each added seven. Abbey Cox and Hailey Ripley each hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to match Kinsley Ellenburg with five points.
“We got shots, but we just had a hard time getting shots to fall,” Shaw said. “We’re playing hard, so it’s not that. We’re just not executing well enough to compete with teams like that yet. Our transition defense wasn’t good tonight.”
Ferguson and Aaliyah Story both scored 12, and Lacey Byrd 10 for Crockett. Ferguson’s 19 assists gave her a double-double.
|WG
|8
|11
|7
|14
|—
|40
|DC
|27
|22
|29
|12
|—
|90
WG (40): Morgan Brown 8, Maddie Bryant 7, Breanna Ellis 7, Abbey Cox 5, Kinsley Ellenburg 5, Hailey Ripley 5, Madi Brown 2, Taylor Lawson 1.
DC (90): Brylee Tullock 30, Bella Ferguson 12, Aaliyah Story 12, Lacey Byrd 10, Gabby Wood 9, Eva Marler 6, Laney Britton 5, Hailey Wilson 4, Kortney Shaffer 2.
3-pointers: Brylee Tullock 5, Bella Ferguson 4, Lacey Byrd 2, Laney Britton, Maddie Bryant, Abbey Cox, Breanna Ellis, Hailey Ripley.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak and West Greene face off in Saturday’s Hardee’s Classic third place game at David Crockett. Tip is set for 2 p.m.