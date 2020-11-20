Friday was an exciting day at Chuckey-Doak High School as Lady Knights’ soccer player Madison Marion signed her letter of intent to join the soccer program at Tusculum University.
“I’m really excited to sign today, but I’m also nervous at the same time,” Marion said at her signing ceremony. “I’m ready to get there and play. I’m more excited than anything. I’m just really excited and I’m glad to have the opportunity to play in college.”
Marion did not want to travel too far from home for college and when the opportunity to play for the hometown school presented itself she could not pass it up.
“I love that Tusculum is close to home, and I’m glad I don’t have to leave home,” Marion said. “That just made the choice 10 times easier. It’s great that everyone can watch me play. I have a great support group with me, and it will be great to have them in the stands.”
In talking with the Pioneers’ coaches, Marion will play striker at the college level. It is a position she has excelled in at Chuckey-Doak.
In Marion's senior season, she was named the District 1-A Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 25 goals and assisting on eight more. She was also named to the All-Region 1-A team.
“I just feel like whenever I’m on the field at striker, I get this rush. There is nothing else like being in front of the goal and scoring,” Marion said.
Marion helped the Lady Knights to a District 1-A championship this season, and then helped the team reach the Class A state sectionals. It was hard for her to see her senior season end one game short of the state tournament, but knowing that she has four more years to play the sport she loves was a big relief.
"It’s definitely a privilege to get to keep playing soccer," Marion said. "I was really sad when our season ended, but knowing that I am still going to be able to play is really exciting."
At Tusculum, Marion wants to major in business and go into real estate when she is finished with school.
“I’ve always wanted to do something in the real estate business," she said. "I’ve always watched the TV shows about it, and I just think it's really interesting.”