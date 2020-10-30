GRAY — It was a good day for Greene County at the Region 1 Small Class Cross Country Meet as Chuckey-Doak’s Irving Medina won the boys individual championship and the West Greene boys took home the team title.
“I’m really happy with the effort I saw from these guys today,” West Greene coach Alex Smyth said. “They gave it their all. It’s great to get a region championship. It was one of our goals coming into the season. We were able to pull it off today because everyone ran well.”
Medina ran away from the field from the start and the race was never in question as he finished with a time of 17:59.4 on a sloppy track with standing water all over the course at Daniel Boone High School.
“I feel I like I ran pretty good today,” Medina said. “We had a game plan to start fast in the first two miles, to get a feeling of how I will have to run at state. I was able to hit my goals even on a sloppy course.
"It means a lot to earn a region championship. I have to give a lot of credit to my coach (Noah Naseri). He did a really good job of training me. Then I put in a lot of work and it means a lot to see it pay off.”
Medina is now heading back to the state meet for the fourth time and is looking to go out on top after placing 28th last year, 14th as a sophomore and 13th as a freshman.
“I feel like we have come up with a plan to win it,” Medina said. “My coach has put in a lot work to help me get here. I have to make sure I’m eating right and am rested going into state. I’ve always run well at state and I’m confident I can go out and win it this year.”
West Greene was led by Chandler Dalton, who came in second place with a time of 19:01.9, Matthew Vance was third with a time of 19:42.8, Drew Morrison was fifth with a time of 20:11.0, Eli Case was 10th at 21:09 and Jaden Gregg was 13th with a time of 22:01.3.
The Buffaloes qualified for the state meet a year ago and finished ninth. Smyth would like to see his squad improve on that mark on Thursday when it returns to the state meet.
“We’ve finished right around 10th at state a bunch of years in a row,” Smyth said. “We’re trying to get a little higher finish this year. We’re going to be working on our pacing on Monday and know what it looks like. On Tuesday we’ll get in one more distance run and on Wednesday we’ll go down and run the state course and get a feel for it.”
The state meet has customarily been run at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, but due to COVID-19 restrictions in Davidson County the meet has been moved to Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
It is a course the Buffaloes have not run before and that leaves some uncertainty for Smyth as his team prepares over the next week.
“We don’t really know what to expect down there,” Smyth said. “A lot of teams think the state course is a really difficult course, but compared to what we are used to running with our East Tennessee hills, it's right up our alley. We’re hoping that the new course will be similar.
"I think our team is mentally tougher than a lot of other teams, and we want a tougher course.”
The South Greene boys came in third place on Thursday and also earned a trip to state. Max Brown led the Rebels with a time of 20:37.6, which was good enough for seventh place. Jori Ray was 17th with a time of 23:01.3, Julian Bradley was 18th with a time of 23:15.4, Charles Wise was 19th at 23:19.7 and Simon Ray was 25th at 23:53.9.
University High finished second as a team.
In the Small Class girls race, the West Greene girls took second, just two points shy of a region championship, and will also be running in the state meet.
Happy Valley won the region championship.
Brooke Atchison led the Lady Buffs with a time of 27:33.1 and a seventh-place finish. Hailey Solomon was eighth with a time of 27:53.2 and Laci Jordan was ninth with a time of 23:54.4. Christianna Ricker was 13th with a time of 28:58.3 and Destiny Tipton was 15th at 30:28.5.
South Greene’s Riley Ottinger was the top local finisher among the girls. She finished third with a time of 26:33.1. Chuckey-Doak’s Courtney Bruce was 10th with a time of 28:06.6. Both earned trips to the state meet as individuals.
In the Large Class girls race, Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins broke her course record with a time of 17:06.7. She won the race by 2:47 and was faster than all but one boy who ran on Thursday.
David Crockett won the girls race, Daniel Boone was second and Science Hill was third. All three will advance to the state meet.
Chloe Williford was Greeneville’s top finisher in 39th with a time of 24:28.9.
In the Large Class boys race, Conner Wingfield of Daniel Boone captured the region championship with a 16:56.7. He also helped the Trailblazers to a team championship while Dobyns-Bennett took second and Sullivan East placed third.
Greeneville’s top finisher was Mason Brandon in 26th with a time of 19:19.9.