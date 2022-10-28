ROAN MOUNTAIN — The North Greene Huskies weren’t able to play the role of spoiler on Friday night.
Cloudland defeated the Huskies 54-22 on Senior Night at Orr Field to claim the outright Region 1-A championship.
“We are in that phase where you have to take wins where you can get them because we are a young team,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said of scoring 22 points. “We have a majority of freshman and sophomores playing and we have three seniors. It is good to see a lot of that good stuff start piling on kids getting better towards the end of the year.”
Cloudland ends the regular season at 5-5 overall and 4-0 in the region, while North Greene finishes 1-9 and 1-3.
The Huskies will open the Class A playoffs at Coalfield at 7 p.m. next Friday.
North Greene had two 100-yard rushers against Cloudland as Yeshua Vaught had 145 yards on 30 carries and Grayson Collins had 131 yards on 15 carries.
“That is something positive to work on,” Tilson said. “I thought the offensive line showed up tonight.”
North Greene was the latest victim to the Cloudland rushing attack as Gage McKinney finished the night with 334 yards on 25 carries.
Cloudland struck early after a North Greene fumble, but Collins answered with a 70-yard run two plays later for the Huskies.
“Our guys said we need to go down and score,” Tilson said. “There was good resiliency there.”
Vaught added a 3-yard score in the second, but Cloudland led 32-14 at the half.
Collins added a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth to account for the North Greene scoring.