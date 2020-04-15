West Greene track coach Joe Case had to fight back tears when he talked about what could have been.
This was the year that he had the athletes, they had the experience, and he felt like his squad was poised to maybe have its best year ever.
Now no one will ever know. After Governor Bill Lee called for schools to remain closed through the end of the school year to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the TSSAA followed by cancelling the remainder of the spring sports season and also not finishing the state basketball tournaments that had been suspended since March 12.
“I hate this for our kids, but there are more important things in life than sports,” Case said. “I’m a little numb right now, and don’t really know how to reflect on this. Life’s not fair, and that is something you have to learn. But the sun will come up tomorrow. (The athletes) have their health and they all have some bright futures to look forward to.
"This time is over for them, and I hate it, but they have a new beginning now. It’s up to them to do the best with it.”
Case felt like West Greene might have had a real shot at up to five state championships this year and a handful more of medals.
The Buffaloes were returning one state champion in senior pole vaulter Colton Fulk and several other athletes who had collected state medals already like jumpers Haley Kells and Abbey King.
In the very abbreviated season, the Buffaloes had broken a few school records and were just getting warmed up. But now we will never get to see what could have been. When the season stopped in mid March, West Greene had the best time or distance among the Small Division teams in the state in nine events.
“I saw a lot of opportunity this year, and now it has gotten away from us,” Case said. “To be honest we could have won three, four, maybe five state championships. We could have had 10 plus All-State finishes. We had some kids back that had done great things, and we had some kids out for the first time that were going to be outstanding. I just hate it for them.”
Fulk was also trying to use his senior season to show colleges what he could do while having one last go-round with his friends before their time in high school ended. Instead he is away from his friends and hoping the schools he is currently talking to have seen enough to sign him.
“I am extremely discouraged about the season coming to an end after only a few meets,” Fulk said in a text message. “This is the season I have been working toward the past three years. It also breaks my heart that I won’t get to spend one last year with my track team that I consider family, especially my fellow seniors. I was hoping for one last hurrah as a team, and we won’t get to experience that.”
The Buffs were far from the only team with great expectations for this season and Fulk is far from the only senior who will be left thinking about what could have been.
South Greene’s Jaelyn Casteel has twice advanced to the state tournament in singles tennis and was hoping for even bigger things this year. Not only was Casteel looking for another run at state as an individual, but with other talented senior teammates by her side, she thought the Lady Rebels could go to Murfreesboro together.
“Finding out the season was over was devastating,” Casteel said. “I was really looking forward to my senior season and playing with those teammates that I will probably never get to play with again. It’s heartbreaking. Our girls team was going to be really good this year. We could have gone far. We got to play two games and we killed both teams. To see how good of a season we could have had, and then see it taken away is just hard.”
The North Greene baseball team had high hopes as well. The Huskies returned every player from a team that went 23-12 and whose season was ended in the region tournament by eventual state champion Greenback, 2-0.
“I was braced for this, and tried to brace the boys without killing their hope,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “We still had to play the games, but we did have high hopes.
"I absolutely loved our team this year. I thought we could have really made a run at Murfreesboro. I can’t imagine what these seniors are going through. We got four or five games in and then we’re just done. I don’t even know what to tell them.”
It is not just baseball, tennis or track that dozen of students across Greene County are missing out on. They are missing school, friends, and proms and graduations seem like long shots.
“There are so many things I was looking forward to at the end of the year. This is supposed to be the most fun part of high school,” West Greene senior baseball player Ryan Morehouse said. “I just wish we could rewind and go back. I know I took a lot for granted, and now it's gone.
"I’m constantly thinking about what I could have done this year, where could I have taken this season. You have to understand the decision and know that it was made to keep our communities safe, but man does it suck.”