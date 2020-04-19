Greene County softball coaches finding out their seasons were officially canceled last week obviously resulted in a lot of disappointment. But after a little reflection, they are hoping their teams remember the positives.
On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools remain closed until the end of the academic year. The TSSAA followed by canceling spring sports and the basketball state tournaments that had been suspended in March.
While her team only had a chance to take the field a handful of times, her seniors never got a senior night and that postseason run every team dreams about ended before it really ever started, West Greene coach Kelly Beets hopes her players learn to value every opportunity they have going forward.
“If anything this situation has taught us to be thankful for whatever it is we have, and to never take anything for granted,” Beets said. “Tomorrow is not promised, and I hope they have learned to live for today because of this.”
Springs sports were brought to an end because of the novel coronavirus spreading across the nation. It has forced the nation to isolate, and made gathering for sporting events too dangerous as people are dying daily across the nation.
Chuckey-Doak coach Gene Ward understands how hard it is for his squad to be away from their teammates during softball season, but hopes they understand how valuable it is to be healthy in a time when so many are not.
“When this break started I told the girls to keep swinging a bat and to try to stay in shape, but that is hard to do alone,” Ward said. “That is what is hard about this time – you have to stay away, you have to avoid contact, and you have to remember your health is important. I hope they realize this is happening to keep us safe, and they realize how important it is to be healthy.
"This is not just a Chuckey-Doak thing, it’s not a Greene County thing. This is a problem our whole country is trying to get through.”
Often it is hard for all of us, especially high school athletes, to remember there are things much bigger than sports, and that the games they love are, in fact, games.
North Greene coach Danny Weems wants to make sure his team and community remember those who are putting themselves in danger so the rest of the community can be safe.
“This situation is much bigger than high school sports,” Weems said. “I pray for those on the front lines who are fighting the battle in health care, and for those essential workers who are supporting the rest of us.”
While it is important to keep the game in perspective, it is still hard on the players who are indefinitely sidelined from the game they love. For South Greene coach Amy Hawk, it is particularly hard seeing her lone senior, Jenna Gallihar, go out without knowing she had played her last game.
“I talked to Jenna’s mom and we both got emotional about it. Sports aren’t everything, but softball does mean a lot to Jenna,” Hawk said. “She was really looking forward to this year.
"We had high hopes, but what can we do now? I’m disappointed for our kids. There is no closure. We started off so well and that makes ending the way we did even harder.”
Gallihar has spent four years giving everything she has for the Lady Rebels, and now it all has come to a screeching halt. That is the case all across the county and across every spring sport. Seniors have lost their final seasons, and there was nothing they could have done to prevent it.
“My heart aches for our seniors,” Beets said. “Seniors have lost so much this year, and in such a short amount of time because of this virus. I just hope we are able to do some sort of senior night for our girls and make it special for them.”