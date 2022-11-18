Aidan Collier could hardly believe the size of the Link Hills Country Club guest list Thursday night.
“Honestly, I didn’t realize I knew this many people,” he joked.
Indeed, it proved to be a special night for a special golfer.
One of Greene County’s most decorated high school golfers, Collier had announced his verbal commitment on Twitter in July just before his senior year at North Greene.
Fittingly, at the same golf club where he spent countless hours working on his game, Collier signed to play NCAA Division I golf at Lipscomb University.
Collier spent most of his high school golf career ranked in the top 200 nationally on the American Junior Golf Tour — in addition to playing on the Sneds Tour and Hurricane Junior Golf Tour among others.
And that’s when he wasn’t representing North Greene at the TSSAA state championships.
From the beginning, coach Will Brewer and the Lipscomb golf program began watching Collier. Once he could finally talk to the coaches, they made it clear to Collier they wanted him.
Even when Collier wasn’t at his best on the links, Lipscomb’s interest never faded.
“Late in the recruiting process, I wasn’t having my best stuff, and most of these coaches (from other colleges) didn’t seem to have that same want for me,” Collier recalled. “I felt so good knowing those coaches at Lipscomb truly wanted me to be there.”
But Collier admitted he wasn’t always sure golf was for him.
He’d tested multiple sports before giving golf a try at 11 years old. By his teenage years, golf had quickly grown to become his favorite activity.
“It wasn’t until I was about 12 or 13 even, where I actually started getting serious about it and practicing every day,” Collier said.
Once Collier started working, he never stopped. Whether early morning or late afternoon, Collier could almost always be found at Link Hills or the nearest available golf course.
“I started late, so I had to make up a lot of ground,” he said. “Just got to do some fine tuning here and there (to get ready for college). I haven’t been playing my best recently, but I believe that was a fluke and it’ll work itself out.”
Collier’s career history seems to prove it.
He represented North Greene at the TSSAA Class A state tournament all four years of his high school career. Three times, he earned All-State with state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. His junior year, Collier shot a two-day total of 11-under-par 133 — tying for the eighth-lowest score in tournament history.
“All these guys I’ve played junior golf with, I see some of the schools they’re going to, and I’m finally one of those guys now,” Collier said. “I hope I can leave a good legacy.”
Collier plans to major in business with a minor in mathematics at Lipscomb.