LOCAL GOLF Collier Wins Link Hills Championship Jul 28, 2022

North Greene High School senior golfer Aidan Collier fired a two-day total 139 Saturday and Sunday to win the Link Hills Club Championship by one shot over Sasha Catron.Collier, who announced his verbal commitment to play at Lipscomb University on Tuesday, shot 69 on Saturday and finished with 70 on Sunday. Catron carded 70 each day.Kaden Shropshire (72-70=142) finished third, and Kevin Kinser (71-73=144) and Doug Fezell (73-71=144) tied for fourth.In the senior championship, Bob Leonard (71-72=143) was first, Anthony Tullock (77-75=152) was second and Ray White (80-75=155) was third.In senior gold tee, Mike Gosnell (76-80=156) was first and John Kilday (79-84=163) was second.In the junior championship, Cameron Kinser (97) was first in boys and Brylee Catron (98) was first in girls.