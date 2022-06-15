Former Greeneville Greene Devils Avery Collins went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI to lead the Greeneville Flyboys to a 7-5 Appalachian League win over the Bristol State Liners on Tuesday night at Pioneer Park.
The Flyboys improve to 5-7 and remain in third place in the West Division standings, four games back of front-running Kingsport (9-3). Bristol is tied with Johnson City for fourth in the West at 3-9, six games back.
With Greeneville trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Collins drove in two runs with a double to put the Flyboys ahead 2-1.
In the fifth inning, Collins blasted a two-run home just inside the foul pole in right field for a 4-1 Greeneville lead.
Bristol scored a run in the sixth and three in the eighth to take a 5-4 lead before Greeneville rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Greeneville’s runs in the eight came on RBI doubles from Will Taylor and Aidan Cannaday, and an RBI single from Collins.
Shane Tucker (1-0) closed with 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief for the win. He gave up a walk, walked one and struck out three.
Greeneville starter Jack Liberio Jr. pitched six innings, gave up five hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out one.
Johnson City reliever Nick Kalafut (0-1) took the loss. In ⅔ of an inning, he gave up four hits and three unearned runs.
Greeneville will host Princeton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.