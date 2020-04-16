Sadness, confusion, disappoint and frustration. That is what has run through the minds of baseball coaches across Greene County since Wednesday evening when the TSSAA announced that the spring sports season had been canceled.
“Finding out the season was over was gut wrenching,” West Greene coach Adrian Sauceman said. “You knew this was a possibility, but when it actually happens it's just tough to deal with. We are very close with all of our kids and it’s hard to see them have their season taken away, especially our seniors.”
Wednesday’s decision by the TSSAA came after Gov. Bill Lee recommended that school systems remained closed until the end of the academic year in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
For seniors, it means they played their last games as Buffaloes, Black Knights, Huskies and Rebels, and they did not even know it. They have not been able to spend the final months of their time in high school with their friends. They might not go to prom or walk across the stage at graduation. All things that are gone forever.
“This is not just baseball for those guys,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “They have worked toward graduation the whole time they have been in high school. This is the time where they are supposed to have those moments that they cherish forever and they are missing out on that. I just hate it for them. I love those boys like they are my own kids, and I just wish there was something I could do.”
Many athletes spend most of the year on the diamond or in the weight room working hard with the hope of seeing results in May. This May, those results will not come and for Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett, whose son Jaylen is missing out on his sophomore season, it is hard to fathom not spending the spring at the ball park.
What is even more discouraging is that he has no idea when baseball will start again, and even summer tournaments are in jeopardy of being canceled as large gatherings are being discouraged to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s been a weird month,” Willett said. “We would love to be playing. I don’t really know what to say. It’s a punch in the gut for everybody. We’re a baseball family, and to not have a season has been devastating.
"There is so much unknown right now. I’m hopeful we can get back out there and play this summer, but we don’t know about that either.”
For second-year South Greene coach Daniel Lowery, it was hard for him to see his guys hang up the cleats so early, when he really thought his young squad had the ability to raise eyebrows in District 2-2A.
“They put in all that work and you get fired up for the season. We actually started the season pretty well and I thought we had a pretty good team. To have that taken away just stinks,” Lowery said. “I thought we could have been one or two in the conference. You never know until you play, but these guys came in with the right mentality and things were going the right way for us.”
After his team put in so much work to get where they were at the start of the season, Lowery hopes his Rebels don’t get discouraged by having the season cut short. It would be easy for players to feel like they wasted their time over the offseason and not come back next year with the same fire.
“As a young coach, I worry about them losing that mentality and focus that they have for baseball,” Lowery said. “I don’t want them to be discouraged because they put in this work and then they didn’t get to play. My biggest fear is that it will discourage them to work as hard for next year.”
In a time where there are not many positives, Sauceman hopes his team remembers its offseason and hangs on to things they learned as they got ready for this season that was cut short.
“When I have talked to the guys, I’ve told them to remember how important that process is,” Sauceman said. “It’s important to remember that hard work. We’ve grown closer as a team, and that is something that will last much longer than a baseball season.”