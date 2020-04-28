On Tuesday, the TSSAA made public recommendations it sent to member schools last week about how to handle summer practices and workouts as the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic evolves in Tennessee.
What the suggestion from the governing body ultimately amounts to is school systems doing what they think is best for them.
Officially, the TSSAA recommends that member schools follow guidelines set by the CDC and local health departments along with state and local government policies on social distancing, but no TSSAA policies were established.
"It is totally the decision of local Boards of Education, Directors of Schools, and/or Heads of School as to how much they are going to allow coaches to do face-to-face activities with their students,” said TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress.
For Greene County schools that has led to a lot of uncertainty and concern for what this summer might look like for sports teams.
Spring sports were officially canceled earlier this month and right now all sports are in their offseasons until the end of the school year, which for Greene County will be May 22. Until then teams will be waiting to here guidance from the school board and director of schools David McLain.
“We can’t really do anything until our board tells us what we can do,” Chuckey-Doak athletic director and girls basketball coach Beth Frye said. “I think some of our parents will be apprehensive about sending their kids to practices or workouts right now. Our board will decide once the school year is officially over and tell us what we can do.”
Usually a big part of the summer schedule for teams in many sports, but especially basketball, is going to a team camp. The week at a college with dozens of other programs provides coaches with the opportunity to install offenses and defenses, and see how players work with each other in game environments.
Without team camps, basketball teams will not get to work on those things until the first week of November and then would begin games two weeks later.
“Missing team camp can set you back a lot,” North Greene girls basketball coach and athletic director James Buchanan said. “Even with a team like us who has a lot back, game rust is a legitimate thing. Then we have some new kids coming in who want to see what they have. Even the kids we have back, we want them doing different things that we would have worked on there.”
It is likely that teams will be forced to stay home this summer and also be forced to work with limited numbers. The CDC is still discouraging groups of more than 10 people to gather, and for everyone to maintain six feet of distance when possible. That will likely mean that even if teams do work together at school facilities it will be in shifts.
Teams will likely put eight or nine athletes with one or two coaches and the coaches will work multiple sessions each day. For sports like basketball or volleyball, this creates a situation that is less than ideal, but for a football team with 60 athletes, going through summer workouts might sound daunting for local coaching staffs.
“There are going to be some long days for coaches and we are going to have to get creative,” South Greene boys basketball coach and athletic director Terry Hoese said. “We may bring small groups in on different days. Practicing every day may be out of the question. We may bring some kids in on Mondays and Wednesday, and another group on Tuesday and Thursday. If you take a 50-person football roster and try to do an hour workout with everybody every day, that will make for some long afternoons.”
The coaches also have to worry about things like physical contact between players during drills, which might mean much more individual work than normal. They are worried about keeping their weight room clean, and even lifting in a manner that does not require a spotter to be right next to the lifter.
The biggest concern, though, might be what other systems are doing. Some coaches are worried that if Greene County’s restrictions are tighter than other counties then that could lead to disadvantages when the regular season arrives.
“I’m fine with all of this as long as everybody is doing it,” Buchanan said. “What concerns me is that I have heard from people in surrounding counties that have been told that as long as the camp they are signed up for is still going on that they should feel free to go.
“If that is the case, I don’t want to put any of my kids in harm’s way, but I also don’t want to fall behind these other counties that are allowed to do more. I would like more consistency across the state, but I don’t think I’m going to get that. I’ll just have to do what I’m told and do the best we can.”
The TSSAA also announced on Tuesday that it would cancel its June Board of Control meeting and discuss business scheduled for June during its August meeting.
The most notable business that was scheduled for June is possible reclassification for the 2021-22 school year. The board will now hold a classification study session in July.
The most significant changes to be discussed will be adding a fourth public-school classification to basketball, baseball and softball. They will also discuss adjusting the number of football classifications for football which now stands at six for public schools and three for private schools.