The TSSAA’s mandated dead period came to an end on Monday, but teams at North Greene, South Greene, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak will remain sidelined for another week instead of returning to their fields and weight rooms due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and around the country.
Many student athletes and coaches went on vacation over the two-week period during which the TSSAA prohibits athletic teams from holding organized workouts. To make sure none of them brought back the virus to their teams, the coaches and administrators decided it was best to stay off campus for another week.
Because COVID-19 symptoms can take several days to reveal themselves while a person is actively spreading the virus, Greene County coaches thought it was best to let their athletes spend time away from each other as they wait to see if symptoms develop.
“It’s just an extra precaution that we decided we needed to take,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “It ended up being something all four county schools decided to do. With everybody traveling over the dead period, some of them to places where the virus is more prevalent, we thought it was best to make sure everybody was symptom free for a week before we got together. We want to take every precaution we can to make sure we get to football season.”
Greeneville High, like most area schools, chose to resume athletic workouts on Monday.
Halls and West High School in Knoxville are both waiting another week to resume summer workouts, as are Sullivan County Schools.
All schools in Greene County have been taking athletes temperatures before workouts and going through a questionnaire to determine potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Prior to the dead period that began June 22, no athletes had to be removed from activities because of potential exposure.
The schools will continue with these precautions, along with things like socially distancing and wearing masks in the weight room when workouts resume on Monday.
“The three weeks before the dead period, we didn’t have to send anybody home,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “Really I was worried about how things would go, but I felt our system ended up working well. Wearing a mask in the weight room wasn’t an issue. We got through the temperatures checks quickly. Even working with the 10-person groups for two weeks, I think that helped bring our younger kids along because we could give them more attention.”
While they are missing workouts this week, coaches are trying to make sure their athletes are being diligent about doing the right things to make sure not the spread the virus.
“We know we have had kids that have been in some hot spots,” Jones said. “Even myself, I was camping near Gatlinburg. Even though I was camping and I was outside and separated, I went into Gatlinburg to get food a couple of times. That is the thing with this virus, just going to pick up food is where you can get it.
“We have tried to tell them to make sure they are washing their hands and wearing masks inside. They just have to understand that if they want football, they have to do those things everybody is telling them. I think that is becoming more real for some of the seniors – they understand that they could lose their season.”
The timing of the extra week away will allow the football teams to come back together with a more concrete idea of what football season will look like. On July 1, the TSSAA Board of Control announced that it would push back the start of football season to be in compliance with the Governor Bill Lee’s extension of the state of emergency through Aug. 29.
On Wednesday, the Board of Control will vote to decide what football and girls soccers seasons will look like. For football, that could range from a seven game season with full playoffs to a 10-game season with no playoffs.