Football in Greene County will look a lot different this season when things kickoff on August 21.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TSSAA has instituted regulations and recommendations to help fans and players enjoy sports in a safe and healthy manner.
On Thursday, The Greeneville Sun met with athletic directors from all four county schools to go over procedures they are putting in place to comply with the TSSAA’s guidance.
As of Thursday, Greeneville City Schools had not finalized it’s game-day policies for football.
The biggest adjustment will be limited stadium capacities across not only Greene County, but the entire state. All four Greene County schools will be at 1/3 of normal capacity in an effort to keep fans socially distant. That means that Chuckey-Doak will be selling 750 tickets for football games, West Greene will be selling between 650 and 700, North Greene 600 and South Greene 550.
“Families can sit together but the TSSAA guidelines say that fans should sit six feet apart from anyone outside of their household,” South Greene athletic director Terry Hoese said. “We are asking the same thing of fans standing along the fence or who are sitting outside of the bleachers. We will be making continuous announcements reminding people to honor social distancing guidelines.
"Ultimately this is on the individual adults to do the right things, just like the kids have been doing the right things to prepare for the season, so that we can keep playing sports. If we don’t follow guidelines and something happens, we won’t have football.”
A portion of those tickets will be set aside for the visiting team, allowing two tickets per player on the visiting team plus 20 tickets for people like school officials and coaches’ families.
The schools will first sell tickets to family members of football players, cheerleaders and band members through Wednesday of game week.
On Thursday of game week, schools will sell the remaining tickets to the general public at the school. What is remaining of that portion of tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday. If no tickets are left after Thursday there will be no tickets sold at the gate on Friday.
Similar policies will be in place across the region with limited tickets available to visiting fans. The county schools will try to make those policies known to their fans each week, and will provide that information to The Greeneville Sun so that the newspaper can keep fans informed about their team’s procedure for that week.
“One of our biggest concerns is road games, where we are at the mercy of the other school in determining how many tickets they will give us,” North Greene athletic director James Buchanan said. “The last thing I want is for our fans to load up and head to Johnson County, and then get there and find out that they can’t get in the stadium. We know how angry that would make anybody, and we want to prevent that. So we want to do what we can to keep fans informed about what is going on that week.”
“We in Greene County are going to try to take care of our parents first,” West Greene athletic director Tracy Beets said. “We want them to be able to watch their kids, but it is going to be hard. I’m looking at our game at Northview in week one – we have 125 tickets and they are not selling any at the gate. I’m going to be allowing each player to purchase two tickets, but what if you have a split family, or if a sibling or grandparent wants to go? All I can do is give two tickets, and I know that will be hard on some people, but it's also totally out of my control.”
For fans to enter contests they must be wearing a mask and will have their temperature checked at the gate. Any fan who has a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed admittance.
In addition, if someone tries to enter a game with a temperature above 100.4 degrees the school will be required to take down their information, and that person can not attend a game until they present proof that they do not have the virus.
The athletic directors urged that fans be responsible and not come to the game if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
“You have to wear a mask and have your temperature taken to get in,” West Greene athletic director Tracy Beets said. “We will turn people away if they don’t comply with those things. We are dealing with grown adults, and we hope that they are mature enough and responsible enough to help us out so we can keep playing these games.”
The schools plan on having more entrances to avoid lines building up at the gate. They will also have fans tear their own ticket to limit person-to-person contact.
The TSSAA has recommended that schools not offer concessions to avoid fans congregating close together. The county schools have decided to sell concessions to try to maintain some of the revenue they are losing in ticket sales, but those concessions will look different.
Buchanan said that his school might set up separate tents with pizza at one, hamburgers at another and drinks at another to limit the size of lines for concessions.
Beets said that last year West Greene’s athletic department had about $18,000 in expenses. That includes everything from referees, to transportation, to security, and revenue from football covers the vast majority of those expenses.
“We still want people to come to games hungry, because with fewer tickets sales we need that money coming in,” Buchanan said. “It costs about $1,000 to run a football game. So we are in a big hole before anyone walks in the gate. Then that revenue from football pays for things like volleyball officials and really the expenses for almost all of our other sports.
"We depend on that football money, and we need to run a concession stand because it helps offset some of those football expenses."
Many schools across the state have raised the price of tickets to make up for some losses caused by reduced ticket sales. That will not be the case in Greene County – cost of admission will remain $7.
“We are not going to punish our fans because of this situation,” Beets said. “But I do ask that people are understanding of our gate workers. They did not make these policies, we are being told to make these changes, and those people are doing what they are told. So please, be polite to them.
"Things are going to be different and they are going to be asked to do things we have never asked them to do. We’re trying to figure out how to do this the best that we can.”
The athletic directors did mention that bands will not travel to road games and cheerleaders might be limited to in-county games to allow for more spacing on busses to road games.
It should be noted that these policies and the schools’ schedules could be changed at any point as the virus changes the way it impacts the region. As of Thursday, no Greene County athletes or coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.