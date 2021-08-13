Football returned to Greene County on Friday night as Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene and West Greene converged on the Black Hole in Afton for the Greene County Jamboree.
In varsity action, South Greene topped West Greene 16-0, and then Chuckey-Doak got the best of North Greene 13-0 to close the festivities.
In between there was junior varsity action, kick, pass and run contests, and cheerleader and band performances from all four schools.
“Tonight was exciting and I think it was good for Greene County,” Chuckey-Doak coach Matt Ripley said. “It was good for these kids to get out on the field in front of their families, with their friends and cousins and all the other schools watching. I told the boys it’s like the Greene County Fair of football. Everybody is here to see everybody else, and it was a good time.”
In its varsity quarter of action, South Greene relied on quarterback Luke Myers, a Mr. Football Finalist last season, and the passing game to make big plays.
“We have some guys that can be really good at the skill positions, and then when you have number one (Myers) back there he makes a big difference,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We’re beginning to gel, but we have three tough games in front of us with Daniel Boone, Knoxville Catholic and Happy Valley.”
The big plays started early for South Greene.
On the Rebels’ opening drive, Myers found Jalen Ingram on a short crossing route. Ingram did the rest, making his way to the right boundary and up the sideline before being knocked out at the 1-yard line for a 74-yard gain.
On the next play, Myers found Caleb Robinson sitting in the middle of the end zone for a score. Myers then ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
South Greene’s defense played big as well. On West Greene’s ensuing drive, a strip sack by Brian Smith and fumble recovery by Alex May gave the Rebels a short field.
Myers arm got the next drive going as well. Facing third down with 20 yards to gain, the All- State quarterback found Clint Lamb on a drag route that picked up 18 yards. An offsides penalty then moved the chains for the Rebels.
Freshman Jacob Susong found a wide open Hayden Hartman for an 8-yard score as the Rebels moved in front 16-0.
“I’m proud of the guys for competing and playing hard, scoring two touchdowns and not letting them score,” Jones said. “But it’s early and we still have some stuff to clean up.
“We wanted to get different guys reps and let the fans see us in action for the first time. We got everybody out of here healthy and we made a few plays. Now we have to get ready for week one.”
West Greene’s offense never got much going. Quarterback Jaden Gregg connected on three passes for 15 yards and ran for 9 yards on one carry.
In the junior varsity quarter, South Greene won 8-0. Susong completed a touchdown pass to Jace Roderick.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 13, NORTH GREENE 0
Chuckey-Doak had to work a lot of new faces into the starting lineup on Friday, but some of those guys were the ones that impressed the most.
“We have a lot of things to clean up now that the lights are on and fans are in the stands,” Ripley said. “But I wanted to see what these young guys did when the lights came on, and I thought many of them answered the bell. I thought Cayden Tullock did a really good job at quarterback. He has been good in scrimmages, but I was curious to see him under the lights.”
Chuckey-Doak got the ball first and moved 80 yards on six plays while using less than three minutes to get into the end zone.
Sophomore Brasen Murvin carried the ball four times for 40 yards before Tullock zipped a pass to tight end Hayden Anderson on a seam route that went for a 40-yard touchdown.
Chuckey-Doak’s next drive took nine plays and Murvin carried it four more times for 44 yards. He then gave way to Josh Guy, who rumbled across the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown.
Macros Rojas’ kick gave the Knights a 13-0 lead.
On North Greene’s final drive, Tyler Sanches got loose for a 55-yard gain, but the Huskies ran out of time before they could break the shutout. As a team, North Greene produced 54 yards offense in one quarter.
In the junior varsity quarter, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene played to a 0-0 tie.
Prior to game action on Friday, the teams took part in pass, kick and run competitions. West Greene’s Blair Shelton won the kick contest with a 40-yard field goal. South Greene’s Myers won the farthest throw.
Austin Morris of Chuckey-Doak was the fastest skill player. South Greene’s Robinson was the fastest lineman under 250 pounds, and West Greene’s Aaron Waddell was the fastest lineman over 250 pounds.