In their first game back from a 10-day quarantine, the West Greene boys fought hard, but ran out of gas late in loss to Cumberland Gap on Tuesday.
In the third quarter, the Buffaloes were within two points. But in the fourth quarter, the Panthers took control and closed the regular season with a 61-51 win.
“Coming off a 10-day layoff with no time in the gym it was going to be hard,” West Greene coach Jacob Deal said. “The effort was there, but I felt like toward the end we just ran out of gas. Our shots were falling short on shots we usually make, and we were a step slow on getting back on defense. I can’t complain about our effort. We just didn’t have it at the end.”
Now West Greene will turn its attention to the District 2-2A tournament where it will take on South Greene in the opening round. The winner will advance to the region tournament and the loser’s season will come to an end.
With the win on Tuesday, Cumberland Gap earned the opportunity to host Chuckey-Doak in the district quarterfinals.
“It’s going to be tough to get back to 100 percent with just two days of practice, but hopefully we can get some touches and get our feel back,” Deal said. “We need to get a lot of shots in. We know that it’s South Greene, it’s a rivalry for our kids. The want to will be there, no doubt, we just have to fine tune our execution in a short time frame.”
After the layoff with no practice or games for 10 days, the Buffaloes’ offense started slow and fell behind 13-4 by the midway point of the first quarter. After John Graves knocked down a three-pointer, the Panthers lead reached 21-8. The second quarter started with Cumberland Gap leading 21-9.
The second quarter was almost a complete turnaround as the Buffs started getting stops on defense and shots started to fall on offense.
Ethan Turner scored the first three points of the quarter, and when Austin Wampler sank a three-pointer from the corner West Greene closed the gap to 23-16.
With 1:50 left in the first half, Allen Vaughn sank a fade-away jumper from the top of the key to close the gap to 23-20.
Wampler made it a three-point game one more time with 1:05 left when he drove the lane for a layup that made the score 25-22.
Cumberland Gap’s Lance Owens closed the half with a triple that put the Panthers in front 28-22.
Leyton Frye got the second half started by jumping a passing lane and going the other way for a layup through contact. He made his charity toss to close the gap to 28-25.
The game seesawed between three and five points most of the period, but with 1:55 remaining Trevor Pruitt rolled in a runner and turned it into a three-point play to close the gap to 38-36.
Cumberland Gap needed just 10 seconds to stretch the lead again when Logan Daniels sank a pull-up triple.
The game went to the fourth quarter with the Panthers leading 43-38.
Vaughn scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to get West Greene within 43-40.
Jaden Scherty then slashed to the basket twice for Cumberland Gap and Jake Templin put in a pair at the foul line to put the Panthers in front 50-40 with 5:49 left in the contest.
That lead proved too much for West Greene to overcome, as their shots fell short on tired legs in the closing stretch.
Owens made a transition layup with 2:33 left to give the Panthers their biggest lead at 56-42.
Turner led West Greene with 13 points while Templin scored 22 for Cumberland Gap.
Tuesday started with the teams giving West Greene senior Jacob Stimmell the opportunity to score his first points since the first week of the season. Stimmell suffered a leg injury in the Buffaloes’ second game and has been sidelined since. On his senior night, with the cooperation of the Panthers, he got to finish his career with a bucket.
Cumberland Gap 21 7 15 18 — 61
West Greene 9 13 16 13 — 51
Cumberland Gap: Templin 22, Graves 9, Scherty 9, Daniels 7Owens 6, Lawson 5, Ellison 3.
West Greene: Turner 13, Frye 8, Pruitt 8, Wampler 7, Vaughn 6, Cobble 4, Rader 3, Stimmell 2.