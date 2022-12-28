BRISTOL — Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs put an emphatic end to talk of his injured left ankle on Tuesday.
After missing several games to start the season and returning to action just last week, Dabbs scored a career-high 31 points – including a game-winning 3-pointer – as the Greene Devils knocked off the heralded Trinity Shamrocks out of Louisville, Kentucky 57-56 in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
“The adrenaline, the atmosphere in this tournament is a boost,” said Dabbs, a senior who injured his ankle toward the end of football season. “With the rest I’ve had, I think I’m back a hundred percent.”
Dabbs certainly wasn’t favoring the ankle on Tuesday. With four seconds to play, he juked a defender with a step-back 3 from the left wing that caught nothing but twine for the 57-56 final.
“We had called a play from the inbounds and that didn’t work, so I got the ball, made the move I had to make and shot the shot,” Dabbs said. “I knew it was going in when it left my hand. It felt like one of those shots you’ve known since you were a kid, one you’ve always wanted.”
Trinity called time out following Dabbs’ 3 and threw the ball in from Greeneville’s end to Jayden Johnson, who dribbled to the top of the key and got off a shot that hit the bottom left of the backboard and caromed into the hands of the Devils’ Trey Thompson as time ran out.
Dabbs hit 12 of 21 shots from the floor, including seven of 13 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of court time.
“Adjatay is just really getting back. If you had watched him last week, he honestly didn’t look anything like he looked tonight,” Woolsey said. “He’s just physically been trying to get his ankle back to where it needs to be. Tonight he looked like the Adjatay we really thought coming out of the summer we’d get to see. He did a great job knocking down shots, playing with confidence. It was fun to watch.”
It’s the second straight strong start in the Arby’s Classic for the Devils, who upended national powers Dr. Phillips out of Florida and Amarillo out of Texas to finish third in last year’s tourney.
“I told the guys at halftime that local teams don’t win a whole lot of first-round games in this tournament,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “I felt like we had a great opportunity to do that tonight and we had guys come out and make plays. That’s what it takes to win in a tournament like this.”
Dabbs wasn’t the only Devil making plays. Thompson – a 6-foot-6 freshman – tallied 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. He hit five of 10 shots from the floor, including three of four beyond the arc.
“It doesn’t surprise me Trey did what he did,” Woolsey said. “If you told me any other freshman did that, yeah, that would be surprising. But not Trey.”
Thompson also blocked two shots, including a momentum shifter early in the fourth quarter.
With Trinity leading 47-44, Thompson sprinted back to swat a breakaway layup attempt by Matt Toller off the backboard.
Dabbs then drained a 3 from the right wing and followed that with a mid-range jumper to push Greeneville ahead 49-47.
“I don’t like giving up any points at all, especially on a fast break,” Thompson said. “I just sped up and blocked it off the backboard. That got us going, gave us energy.”
Trinity’s Cameron McClain and Thompson traded 3s for a 52-50 Greeneville lead midway through the fourth.
McClain then knocked down another 3 from the left corner and Alex Johnson hit two free throws to give Trinity a 55-52 lead with 2:18 to play.
After Thompson hit two free throws to pull Greeneville within 55-54, Trinity’s Andrae Vasser hit a free throw to put the Shamrocks ahead 56-54 with 50 seconds left.
Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw chance with 26 seconds left and Thompson grabbed the rebound, setting up Dabbs’ game-winner at the other end.
Trinity led 13-12 after one quarter and by as many as seven points in the second quarter before going to halftime with a 34-29 lead.
The Shamrocks led by seven points twice early in the third quarter before holding a 43-39 edge at the end of the period.
Johnson, considered a top-25 freshman in the nation, led Trinity with 21 points. He scored 16 in the first half but had just five in the second half while being hounded by Greeneville’s Isaac McGill.
“Isaac did a great job on him,” Woolsey said. “He was able to be a little more physical with him in the second half. He did a great job defensively just not letting him get a sniff.”
Greeneville will play Myers Park out of Charlotte, N.C., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Myers Park defeated Fulton 65-42 on Tuesday night.