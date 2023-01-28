KINGSPORT — Adjatay Dabbs' runner with 2.5 seconds to play lifted the Greeneville Greene Devils to a 61-60 win over the Dobyns-Bennett Indians on Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Greeneville avenges a 71-53 loss to Dobyns-Bennett at home on Dec. 13. Dabbs did not play in that game due to injury, but the senior guard scored 19 points in Friday's win.
After Dabbs put Greeneville ahead 61-60, Dobyns-Bennett turned the ball over on a long pass that went out of bounds with .3 seconds left. The Devils' Trey Thompson then lobbed and inbounds pass to mid court where Kameron Lester batted it down to run out the clock.
Greeneville, the two-time defending Class 3A state champion, improves to 14-10. Dobyns-Bennett, the defending Class 4A state champion, falls to 14-9.
Greeneville led 18-16 after one quarter, 34-32 at halftime and 52-46 after three quarters.
Issac McGill added 10 points for Greeneville. Jayquan Price had nine points, Lester and Thompson each had eight, Hayden Goad had five and JD Woolsey chipped in two.
Dobyns-Bennett got 27 points from Dante Oliver and 22 from Brady Stump. Jonavan Gillespie, who scored a game-high 26 points in the Indians' win at Greeneville on Dec. 13, mustered just four on Friday.
Greeneville will host Cherokee on Tuesday.
GIRLS DOBYNS-BENNETT 48 GREENEVILLE 45
Despite getting a game-high 21 points from senior Lauren Bailey, Greeneville had an eight-game winning streak snapped.
The Lady Devils drop to 17-6. Dobyns-Bennett avenges a 68-53 loss at Greeneville on Dec. 13 to improve to 8-16.