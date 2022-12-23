Greeneville High School has sent two more football players to the NCAA Division I ranks.
Though they had signed earlier in the week, Adjatay Dabbs and Ty Williams held their ceremony in the GHS lecture hall Friday.
Dabbs, who played wide receiver and defensive back for the Greene Devils, signed to play at Mercer while Williams, an offensive lineman, inked with Austin Peay.
DABBS TO THE ‘DOGS
He played a key role at point guard in Greeneville’s 2021 and 2022 basketball state championships. But ultimately, Adjatay Dabbs chose football.
Not just at the collegiate level, but at an NCAA Division I FCS program. Just one week after announcing his verbal commitment on Twitter, Dabbs signed with Mercer University.
“It’s something you want since you’re a kid, to get my education paid for first is always a blessing to have and then second, just keep doing what I want to do in my life,” Dabbs said. “I’m going to use that the best I can.”
Mercer, among multiple other Division I schools, had taken notice of Dabbs. He also received offers from ETSU, VMI and Chattanooga during his senior football season at Greeneville. Memphis was also in the running, according to Dabbs.
Mercer had watched Dabbs work out the spring before his senior year and maintained contact with him. The Bears got a chance to watch him in person at Sullivan East in October, after which the offer came.
In early December, Dabbs took his official visit to the Macon, Ga., campus.
“It’s just a family down there,” Dabbs said. “Not a crazy big place, somewhere I can feel like people actually care about me and want me to do well.”
He’ll join a Bears program coming off a 7-4 campaign. Coach Drew Cronic’s Bears also went 7-3 and finished runner-up in the Southern Conference in 2021.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Dabbs indicated he will remain a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.
“The game’s going to be a lot faster, so I’ve got to adapt quickly when I get there,” Dabbs said. “First thing I feel like I’ve got to do is put on weight to be able to compete.”
Dabbs plans to study business management at Mercer.
In addition to his basketball state titles, Dabbs was also a member of Greeneville’s 4x100 relay team which qualified for the TSSAA Spring Fling.
His senior football season, Dabbs recorded 953 all-purpose yards and helped the Greene Devils win their second straight Region 1-4A title and reach the state quarterfinals with a 12-1 record. He caught 37 passes for 692 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for four more scores, earning Region 1-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors.
TY STAYS IN TENNESSEE
Even after helping Greeneville defeat Fulton in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, Ty Williams’ Friday night was just beginning.
Not long after the game had ended, he announced his verbal commitment to Austin Peay State University. The commitment became official with this week's signing.
”It’s been a lifelong dream of mine,” Williams said. “Want to thank my family mainly and coaches, always pushing me to be the greatest I could be, always putting in that extra work with my dad and the trainers I’ve had over the years, practicing with the coaches always pushing me because they knew my potential. That shows how much work they’ve put into me. Want to thank all of them for that.”
Williams had started going to camps to determine where he would play collegiate football, one of them being at Austin Peay. After an impressive showing at Clarksville, Williams had his offer from the Governors, along with one from The Citadel. Troy and Army West Point were also on Williams’ radar.
”It’s really family oriented there (at Austin Peay),” Williams recalled. “I felt the family atmosphere from the first visit I went up there, just really felt like home.”
Under second-year coach Scotty Walden, the Governors improved to 7-4 this season.
Williams (6-4, 285) will remain on the offensive line as he transitions to the college game. While he’s officially unsure what his major will be, he’s narrowed it down to either business or biology.
”I feel like my speed is really good right now, and of course I just need to get stronger and faster,” Williams said. “Those are probably the main things, keeping my feet good and staying healthy.”
Of course, playing basketball and helping Greeneville win state championships has helped in that regard.
A two-year starter on Greeneville’s offensive line, Williams helped the Devils amass 4,917 total yards this fall. From the GHS defensive line, he made 34 total tackles with one sack and three stops for loss. He was named Region 1-4A Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.