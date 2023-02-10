MOSHEIM — Leyton Frye and Ethan Turner wouldn’t let West Greene go away quietly on senior night.
The duo helped the Buffaloes not only stay alive but even take the lead on Class 4A Daniel Boone. Jamar Livingston, Tennessee’s leading scorer, helped the Trailblazers answer and defeat West Greene 81-74 Thursday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
West Greene (14-18) fell behind 25-6 in the first quarter. But Frye rallied his teammates with an and-one early in the second, the start of a 12-2 run. After two layups by Turner, Frye hit from 3-point range to make it a 31-22 game. Turner’s putback kept the Buffs within 43-39 at halftime.
And that was just the start of West Greene’s 9-0 run, which culminated with Frye’s third 3-pointer to give the Buffaloes their first lead 46-43.
The Trailblazers (11-17) responded with eight consecutive points, though, and never trailed again. Peyton Long made one of his four 3-pointers to put Boone ahead 48-46.
Turner cut the Blazers’ lead to 74-70 in the final two minutes, before Livingston answered with a pair of buckets to ice the game.
Livingston, who entered averaging 31.2 points a game, fired in a season-high 47 points. He made 17-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-8 from behind the arc.
Frye, averaging 27.4 points a game himself, shot 3-of-7 from deep and 10-of-21 overall to lead the Buffaloes with 30 points.
Turner made four field with one 3-pointer and four free throws in his 13-point second quarter before finishing with 22.
Mason McCamey scored eight of his 10 points in the second half, finishing 6-of-6 at the foul line.
DANIEL BOONE 81
WEST GREENE 74
|DB
|25
|18
|22
|16
|—
|81
|WG
|10
|29
|20
|15
|—
|74
DB (81): Jamar Livingston 47, Peyton Long 12, Tim McGonegle 9, Griffin Erickson 6, Landon Kirkpatrick 4, Clay Rowland 3.
WG (74): Leyton Frye 30, Ethan Turner 22, Mason McCamey 10, Dawson Daniels 5, Austin Wampler 4, Jaden Gregg 3.
3-pointers: DB 9 (Long 4, Livingston 3, McGonegle, Rowland); WG 5 (Frye 3, Daniels, Turner)
BOONE GIRLS ROLL
Daniel Boone, winners of just 10 games a season ago, have now more than doubled that total.
The Lady Blazers took care of West Greene quickly Thursday night, taking a 70-23 decision at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
West Greene (7-26) trailed 11-0 before hitting its first field goal, a 10-foot jumper by Kinsley Ellenburg. Her drive to the basket made it 25-4 after one quarter.
Taylor Lawson led the Lady Buffaloes with a game-high 11 points, going 7-of-8 at the foul line. She made two field goals in the second quarter before making all four free throw attempts in the final period.
Ellenburg made one more basket in the third quarter to finish with six points.
Hailey Ripley, whose free throw made the halftime scored 46-14, made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to round out her six points.
Eleven players scored for Daniel Boone (21-8), led by 10-point efforts from Kyleigh Bacon and Addison Dietz. Bacon scored a pair of layups, before Josie Jenkins’ 3-pointer helped the Lady Blazers build a commanding lead quickly. Dietz buried a pair of 3-pointers.
Daniel Boone substituted freely in the second half, as both coaches agreed to a running clock starting with the third quarter.
Senior Madi Brown left the game early with an apparent ankle injury. With West Greene playing in the District 1-2A tournament Tuesday, Brown didn’t return Thursday night.
DANIEL BOONE 70
WEST GREENE 23
|DB
|25
|21
|19
|5
|—
|70
|WG
|4
|10
|5
|4
|—
|23
DB (70): Kyleigh Bacon 10, Addison Dietz 10, Kylie Beach 9, Andrea Flores 9, Macie Masters 9, Kenzie Bacon 7, Ashlyn Newton 5, Ashlyn Seymore 4, Josie Jenkins 3, Kaylee Cox 2, Lillie Walters 2.
WG (23): Taylor Lawson 11, Kinsley Ellenburg 6, Hailey Ripley 6.
3-pointers: DB 6 (Dietz 2, Ke. Bacon, Flores, Jenkins, Newton); WG 1 (Ripley).
UP NEXT
West Greene now turns its attention to the District 1-2A tournament at David Crockett High School.
The No. 4 seed Lady Buffaloes will host No. 5 Johnson County in Tuesday’s play-in game, with tip set for 6 p.m. at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
West Greene’s boys, seeded No. 3, will face No. 2 Chuckey-Doak in the semifinal round Friday at 7:30 p.m.