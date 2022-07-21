BRISTOL, Va. — Brock Daniels became the second Flyboy in team history to hit for the cycle, finishing 5-for-6 with a home run, a double, a triple, six RBIs and three runs scored as Greeneville outlasted Bristol to earn a 17-10 Appalachian League victory on Wednesday night.
Greeneville has won five straight to improve to 21-21 and remains in third place in the Appy League’s West Division standings, seven games back of front-running Kingsport (27-13). Bristol remains in fifth place in the West at 12-28, 15 games back of Kingsport.
The Flyboys will host East-leading Burlington (31-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and Bristol at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight’s game is Thirsty Thursday with 20-ounce draft beers just $3. Purchase game tickets at flyboysbaseball.com
Daniels started his cycle on Wednesday in the top of the first inning, as his RBI single scored Myles Smith to give Greeneville a 1-0 lead.
The State Liners tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first after a Sean Smith RBI double scored Matthew Puello.
For the second straight night, the Flyboys used a strong second inning to build a cushion over Bristol, beginning with a Smith RBI single that scored Dub Gleed to take a 2-1 lead. David Bishop then added two more runs with a two-RBI single to bring home Canyon Brown and Smith and make it a 4-1 lead. Daniels then blew the game open with a two-run home run over the right field fence, his third of the year, to give Greeneville a 6-1 lead. A Jack O’Reilly RBI double scored Ian Daugherty to end the inning, giving the Flyboys a 7-1 advantage.
Bristol responded in the bottom of the second, with Nicholas Strong scoring off a wild pitch by Caleb Jones to cut the lead to 7-2. Blake Wood just beat out a throw by Daniels to reach on a fielder’s choice, bringing home Brandon Nigh and making it a 7-3 ballgame.
Daniels continued his strong night in the top of the third, as a two-run double by the St. Louis, Mo. native scored Canyon Brown and Smith to put Greeneville up 9-3. A Daugherty single on the next pitch brought home Daniels, giving the Flyboys a 10-3 advantage.
The Liners began to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the third after a Will Spears Jr. sac fly scored Smith Jr. and then an RBI single by Strong brought home Aaron Graeber to cut the lead to 10-5.
In the bottom of the fourth, Spears came through again to score Wood on another RBI single, cutting the lead to 10-6. A Strong single brought home Graeber for the second straight inning, and the Liners entered the fifth inning down by just three.
A wild pitch by Tyler Blankenship brought home Tahir Meulens and the State Liners’ five unanswered runs cut the Greeneville lead to 10-8.
The Flyboys got all five runs back in the top of the sixth inning, beginning with an RBI double by Canyon Brown to score Maddox Mihalakis to put Greeneville back up 11-8. Smith singled two pitches later, bringing home Shemar Dalton and Canyon Brown to push Greeneville ahead 13-8.
Daniels completed the cycle in the top of the sixth, poking a ball down the left field line to score Smith on an RBI triple. Daniels is the second Flyboy in team history to hit for the cycle after Tayler Aguilar hit for the cycle at Kingsport on July 29, 2021.
Daugherty brought home Daniels to end the inning, as his RBI single gave the Flyboys a 15-8 lead.
Bristol would not go down quietly after Nigh scored Spears Jr. on an RBI single and a second wild pitch by Blankenship brought home Strong in the bottom of the sixth to cut Greenville’s lead to 15-10.
An error in the top of the eighth inning by the State Liners allowed Smith to score, extending the lead to 16-10 for Greeneville. Bristol committed six errors in the contest.
Greeneville closed the scoring in the top of the ninth with a run off a wild pitch by Peyton Jula.
Smith also had a good night at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three RBI and five runs scored.
Blankenship (1-2) earned the win, going 2.1 innings, allowing three runs, with only one of those being earned, off two hits, walking two and striking out a pair. Nate Kiser was lights out for the Flyboys en route to his second save, going three innings, giving up two hits, walking a batter and striking out three. Jones started the contest for the Flyboys, going 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs off nine hits, walking three and striking out six.
Bristol’s Trey Valka III (0-3) took the loss, going two innings, giving up nine runs (seven earned), seven hits, walking three and striking out four. Jude King went 3.1 innings, giving up five runs off seven hits, walking two and striking out one. Jula closed the contest for the State Liners, going 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned), four hits, walking three and striking out seven.