MURFREESBORO — It was the biggest shot anyone in a Greeneville jersey has ever let fly.
With the game slipping away and 12 seconds left on the clock, Reid Satterfield fired a pass to the left corner. Connor DeBusk, standing open in front of the Devils’ bench, launched without hesitation and gave Greeneville its first boys basketball state championship with a 47-46 win over over Jackson South Side in the Class 2A tournament final.
“It’s something every little kid dreams of, to hit that final shot. This feels amazing,” DeBusk said after the game. “I had confidence it was going in, and when it went through the net it was like a burst of energy came out of me. It was so exciting.
“Last year when COVID canceled the tournament, we made the decision that we are coming back and we are going to win this thing. That’s what we did. It’s great to do it with these guys, and I hope they do it again next year.”
DeBusk, a senior, has grown up watching Greeneville basketball. His dad, Doug, was a standout for the Greene Devils, as was his older brother Dylan. His uncle, Frankie, played on the Devils’ 1986-87 state semifinal team, what many believe to be Greeneville’s best team.
With the final shot of his high school career, Connor ended that debate as the 2020-21 Devils became the first team to bring a gold ball back to Greeneville.
“I’m still trying wrap my head around it,” DeBusk said. “Me and uncle Frankie have gone back and forth on who has the better team. But it really feels special to bring this program its first state championship.”
Saturday’s game did not end with DeBusk’s shot. Down 47-45, the Hawks hurried to the other end of the floor where Brandon Maclin drew contact with four seconds remaining. He missed the first charity shot, sinking South Side’s hopes at a tie.
Free-throw shooting doomed the Hawks on Saturday as they went 10-of-17 at the stripe.
After Maclin made the second free throw, the Hawks quickly fouled Jakobi Gillespie receiving the inbounds pass with 3.4 seconds left.
Gillespie missed the front end of his one-and-one attempt, but the Hawks did not react, seemingly stunned the tournament MVP’s shot was not pure. Gillespie grabbed his own rebound and ran out the clock for the win.
“I knew the shot was off, and I knew I had to follow it,” Gillespie said. “I thought they would foul me again, but it was over. It just felt great.”
It was a tale of two halves on Saturday. In the first half, Greeneville was clicking and taking the attack to South Side on the way to a 30-15 lead at intermission. In the second half, South Side turned up the pressure and Greeneville had to hold on.
“At halftime, we talked about being ready for the pressure,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “I told the guys that they were coming. They sure did come for us. They amped up the pressure, and we didn’t handle it very well to be honest. But these guys are even keeled and they believe, and that is nice as a coach.”
That pressure came quick. Two forced turnovers in the first 40 seconds led to two quick layups and a timeout from Woolsey.
South Side scored the first eight points of the third quarter to close the gap to 30-23 with 5:38 to play.
The Hawks kept closing the gap and after Micheal Ward went the length of the floor on a fast break Greeneville’s lead was cut to 32-29.
With 3 minutes left in the third quarter, Gillespie drove the lane for Greeneville’s first field goal of the second half.
A powerful driving layup by Jailen Anderson made it 34-33.
A 3-pointer by Satterfield with 45 seconds left in the period gave Greeneville some breathing room at 39-33 and the teams went to the fourth quarter with the Devils leading 39-34.
South Side took the lead for the first time at 42-41 when Bryson Baker got out in front of the defense for a layup with 4:24 left.
That lead did not last long. On the trip the other way, Gillespie took a feed from the block from Terry Grove and sank a triple from the right wing that put Greeneville back in front at 44-42.
With 1:38 left, Maclin muscled in two points from the paint to tie things 44-44. And with 1:12 left, he gave the Hawks the lead again at 45-44 by making one at the foul line.
Up next was DeBusk’s game-clinching triple. It was the only 3-pointer the senior point guard made all tournament.
“Connor has the same mentality year round,” Woolsey said. “Whether it’s the weight room, open gym or a game, his effort and execution is always there. It’s crazy to me that he hit the shot. He was the guy and he knocked it down. For me to see all of the work come together and for him to step up on the biggest stage, in the biggest game is unreal.”
The day started with Greeneville scoring the first five points as Satterfield got to the rim before Gillespie hit deep from the corner after he and DeBusk got in front of the Hawks’ defense.
With 3:23 left in the first quarter, Satterfield was fouled on a 3-pointer and made good on all 3 free tosses to give Greeneville a 10-3 advantage.
Satterfield finished the first quarter by putting a double move on his defender before hitting from behind the arc for a 15-7 Devils’ lead.
Five points early in the second quarter by Gillespie pushed Greeneville’s lead to 22-11.
With 54 seconds left in the second, Satterfield made two at the free-throw line to make 28-13.
Gillespie then finished the first half by coming around a screen by Avery Collins and darting down the lane before rolling the ball off his finger tips and in just before the buzzer sounded for a 30-15 Greene Devils’ advantage.
Satterfield led Greeneville with 19 points while going 11-for-12 at the free-throw line. Gillespie put in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. DeBusk finished with seven points, 3 assists and 3 steals. All 3 were named to the Class 2A State Tournament All-Tournament Team as the Devils wrapped up a 32-6 season.
South Side was led by Maclin with 18 points while Anderson scored 11.
South Side finished with a 26-2 record. The Hawks were ranked No. 1 in the state coming into the game.
After Saturday’s championship game, Toris Woods of Bolivar Central was named Class 2A’s Mr. Basketball. Gillespie and Trey Morrow of Scott County were the other finalist.
Grant Strong of Clay County won the award in Class A and Mason Miller of Houston won for Class 3A.
North Greene’s Chriss Schultz was named to the Class A State Tournament All-Tournament team.
Greeneville 15 15 9 8 — 47
South Side 7 8 19 12 — 46
Greeneville: Satterfield 19, Gillespie 17, DeBusk 7, Dabbs 2, Grove 2.
South Side: Maclin 18, J. Anderson 11, Ward 6, Cole 6, C. Anderson 2, Sain 3.