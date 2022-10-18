MURFREESBORO — To repeat as state champions, South Greene can ill afford to repeat Tuesday’s second set.
Nevertheless, the Lady Rebels made a victorious return to the Class A state tournament. South Greene began its 14th consecutive trip to the big dance by defeating Halls 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 in its opener at Blackman High School.
With Jordyn Roderick’s powerful swing and Macey Snapp serving up aces, South Greene (36-6) appeared on its way to a landslide win. But even in straight sets, the Lady Rebels struggled to put away the Lady Tigers (23-12).
Attack errors and service errors slowed South Greene in the second frame, as a 17-4 lead suddenly evaporated to a 23-17 advantage. Davanie Tarleton’s kill and a service ace ultimately stopped the rally and gave South Greene a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We literally gave them all 17 (points in the second set),” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Coach (Reece) Baughard stats show all that. It’s astronomical to do that, 17 in the state tournament. We’ve been coming down here too much to not know that effort isn’t going to get you too many victories.”
South Greene did shake off the rough frame in the final set, jumping ahead 4-0 on kills by Ryleigh Gregg and Ava Clark along with Addison Compton’s ace. Three kills by Roderick, another by Ryleigh Gregg and an Aydan Dyer ace made it 15-7. Halls pulled within five points on three different occasions, the last at 18-13.
Tarleton blocked two shots and Clark added another kill during South Greene’s winning 7-0 run. Roderick killed three of those points, including the clincher.
”She’s got a really big swing,” Gregg said. “Some of the other girls were swinging hard, but from an overall team concept, we’ve got to learn to keep the ball (in bounds). Sometimes, we hurt ourselves because we have so much confidence in that powerful swing … can’t always take that heavy swing because there’s some big blocking teams in this tournament.”
South Greene never looked back in the opening frame after an 8-0 run. Snapp served back-to-back aces, with Roderick slamming three kills in the stretch. Ryleigh Gregg killed two points and Dyer one before blocks by Tarleton and Mackenzie Niston. Roderick’s kill and block on set point gave the Lady Rebels a 1-0 lead.
Roderick tallied 17 kills and eight digs, and Tarleton blocked four attacks while making eight kills. Snapp, who had 15 digs, matched Dyer with a team-high four service aces while Gregg served a pair. Dyer also added 11 digs, Gregg had six kills and Clark added four. Compton finished with 36 assists and six digs, while Cadence Mancil tallied seven digs and Niston had two blocks.
LOCKED IN
The Lady Rebels’ next opponent, Loretto, handed South Greene its only loss of last year’s state tournament. Loretto sent the Lady Rebels to the losers bracket with a straight-set win, but South Greene returned the favor the following night to reach the state championship match.
“We know a Loretto team is going to be fundamentally coached,” Gregg said. “They won’t back down because of what we did last year.”
UP NEXT
South Greene faces Loretto at 1 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.