Offense was hard to come by on Monday in the Region 1-A semifinals, but the North Greene softball team was good enough on defense to keep its season going.
Cambell Gaby gave up just four hits, and the Lady Huskies played error free behind her to help North Greene to a 2-0 win over Cosby.
“This was certainly closer than the last time we played them, but credit their pitcher she silenced our bats,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “We did just enough to get a couple of runs, and that was enough to get the win. At this point in the season its about survive and advance. All wins won’t be pretty, but we’ll take them however we can get them.”
In the circle, Gaby did not overpower the Lady Eagles, but she did strike out four while walking none and allowing just four hits. She used her glove as well, assisting on five outs and snagging a popup in foul territory.
“Cambell continues to pitch well and the girls are making plays when they have to,” Weems said. “She only had four strikeouts tonight which meant we had to make 17 plays defensively. We did a good job making those. I have to give the girls credit for making the plays they had to win a close game.”
At the plate, North Greene earned seven hits from seven players. When the two teams met in late April, North Greene earned 12 hits in a 14-0 win.
North Greene struck first in the third inning. Haley Bailey led off the side with a single just to the left of second base. Zoe Sanders then put a ground ball through the right side.
Both runners moved up on a passed ball and Haley Kirkpatrick put a sacrifice fly into right field to give the Lady Huskies a 1-0 lead.
Cosby was able to put the tying run on third in the top of the fourth inning. Shylee Weeks split third and short with a single before stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch with one out. Gaby sat down the next two batters, ending the inning with a strikeout to preserve the lead.
North Greene’s next run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kessie Antonelli smacked a ground ball that was booted at shortstop. Riley Blevins lined a single into right field. Breezy Savage then dropped a fly ball just inside the right-field line. Antonelli scored from second on the hit, but Blevins was thrown out at the plate trying to get one more run across.
Reese Michaels took the loss for Cosby. In six innings, she gave up seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
North Greene moves on to the region championship where it will play at Greenback on Wednesday. Greenback beat Unaka 6-4 on Monday in eight innings.
“The focus will be to just keep doing what we have been doing,” Weems said. “I would like to see a low scoring game. I think that is our comfort zone. Hopefully, we can score a few more than two runs, and if we do I think we have a chance to win the game.”