BAILEYTON — Haley Bailey accepted her coach’s challenge to be more aggressive defensively.
The rest of the Lady Huskies evidently followed suit, holding Cosby to less than half its first-quarter point total the rest of the game Monday night. North Greene then dominated the last two quarters to run away from Cosby 60-25 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Bailey, one of three Lady Huskies to hit double figures, scored 12 points. But that’s not what caught coach James Buchanan’s attention the most.
“She was just being aggressive and continuing to move on defense,” Buchanan said. “Sometimes we’ll catch her on film letting a lot of things happen instead of challenging what they’re trying to do. Tonight I thought she did really good moving her feet, showing her hands, being aggressive without fouling, and then turning around and finishing with a strong rebound.”
Bailey did score North Greene’s only two field goals through the first 5:47 of the second quarter. Zoe Sanders put back a miss through contact with 2:13 on the clock for a 28-19 halftime lead.
Sanders matched Bailey’s 12-point output, while Sonya Wagner led the Lady Huskies (10-12) with 18 points.
Wagner, Cambell Gaby, Bailey and Grace Buchanan all hit 3-pointers in the third quarter to build a 44-19 lead, ending a 21-0 North Greene run.
The Lady Eagles (9-9) matched North Greene in the first quarter until Sanders’ 3-pointer with eight seconds broke a 17-17 tie.
Cosby then suffered a devastating blow 1:15 into the second. Kinley Coggins, who along with Katie Myers had already made two 3-pointers, left the game with an apparent injury to her left knee. Cosby hit just two field goals after that, both in the third quarter.
“I think that deflated their whole team,” Buchanan said. “I could see Coach (Cody) Lowe trying to fire those girls up, knowing what she’s been through as far as missing games and having injuries. We know all about that, kids being out for an extended period of time. That can get discouraging, especially if it’s a kid that’s worked so hard.”
Six of the Lady Huskies’ eight players scored. Gaby and Grace Buchanan combined for 15 points, and Heidi Harmon hit a late 3-pointer.
NORTH GREENE 60
COSBY 25
|C
|17
|2
|5
|1
|—
|25
|NG
|20
|8
|19
|13
|—
|60
C (25): Kinley Coggins 6, Katie Myers 6, Ariel Ottinger 6, Ali Smith 5, Shylee Shelton 2.
NG (60): Sonya Wagner 18, Haley Bailey 12, Zoe Sanders 12, Cambell Gaby 8, Grace Buchanan 7, Heidi Harmon 3.
3-pointers: NG 9 (G. Buchanan 2, Sanders 2, Wagner 2, Bailey, Gaby, Harmon); C 4 (Coggins 2, Myers 2).
RANDY REMEMBERED
Prior to Monday’s game, North Greene coaches James Buchanan and Sam Tarlton presented assistant coach Randy Bailey’s parents Allen and Carolyn with Randy’s name, which appeared on Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium’s roster board.
Bailey died of cancer at age 61 on Nov. 19, just after the start of basketball season. He’d served as an assistant coach for the Lady Huskies 17 years as well as 10 years for the North Greene boys.
“It’s been a struggle without (Randy), but it was good to have them in the gym tonight,” Buchanan said. “You can see how supported they are. They had so many people with them that love them, people from our church, people in their family. Good to have all those folks out tonight.
“It hurt a lot of people knowing Randy’s not around anymore, but at the same time, we know where Randy’s at. We can celebrate that and look forward to seeing him again.”
COSBY BOYS RALLY LATE
If Sam Tarlton has been more frustrated in his North Greene coaching career, he couldn’t think of it.
The ninth-ranked Huskies took the lead late but couldn’t hold it, as Cosby rallied for a 66-61 win at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Two plays by Bennett McLain helped give North Greene (13-8) the lead. He found a cutting Jason Britton for a layup with 3:05 remaining for a 56-53 lead. McLain’s and-one with 2:21 to play put North Greene up 59-56.
But things went south quickly. Cosby (8-8) scored eight consecutive points before Dennis Malone’s layup with 27 seconds left. The Eagles still led 64-61 and rebounded a missed 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left, and Cyler Davis made both free throws to end it.
“This might be the most frustrated I’ve been since I’ve been here,” Tarlton said. “I’m very disappointed in the way we played. That’s my fault. Hopefully we’ll have them ready to go by Friday, but I don’t know what to tell you.”
Jayston Fine scored through contact with 2:05 to play, before Davis’ layup put Cosby up 60-59 just 21 seconds later. Shayden O’Dell then stole the ball and scored, and two Cruz Coggins free throws made it 64-59.
Despite being face guarded throughout the game, Jason Britton fired in a game-high 33 points for the Huskies. His and-one with 3.4 seconds on the clock gave North Greene a 30-27 halftime lead.
He later scored at the third-quarter buzzer for a 45-44 Huskies advantage. Britton’s third 3-pointer put North Greene up 54-53 with 3:45 remaining, and the Huskies didn’t trail again for another 2:01.
McLain also hit double figures with 13 points, while Lance Carrico hit from 3-point range twice in the third quarter.
“You let a team like Cosby hang around, you get beat,” Tarlton said.
Fine led the Eagles with 22 points, with O’Dell adding 13 and Davis 10.
COSBY 66
NORTH GREENE 61
|C
|14
|13
|17
|22
|—
|66
|NG
|16
|14
|15
|16
|—
|61
C (66): Jayston Fine 22, Shayden O’Dell 13, Cyler Davis 10, Slate Shropshire 7, Paxton Coggins 6, Cruz Coggins 5, Peyton Raines 3.
NG (61): Jason Britton 33, Bennett McLain 13, Lance Carrico 8, Sam English 3, Dennis Malone 2, Luca May 2.
3-pointers: NG 6 (Britton 3, Carrico 2, English); C 7 (Fine 3, P. Coggins 2, C. Coggins, Raines).
UP NEXT
North Greene returns to district play Friday with a trip to Unaka.