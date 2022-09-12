MURFREESBORO, N.C. — The Tusculum University defense pitched a shutout in the second half and held the Chowan University football team to 21 total yards in the final 30 minutes as the visiting Pioneers posted a 23-21 non-conference win Saturday afternoon at Garrison Stadium.
The Pioneers are off to their first 2-0 start in nine years and avenge last year’s 46-38 double-overtime loss to the Hawks (0-2).
Tusculum got a stellar kicking performance from graduate punter Andrew Cantrell. Cantrell averaged 45.5 yards per punt including a career-best five inside the 20-yard line, which are the second-most in program history. Four of his punts were inside the six-yard line including two in the fourth quarter, which flipped the field position and kept the Hawks (0-2) pinned deep in their own territory.
Tusculum got on the board on its second possession as quarterback Tre Simmons found Justice Parham on a 12-yard touchdown pass at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter. Juan Villasenor’s extra point capped a six-play, 80-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard completion to Mydreon Vines, which was followed by a 45-yard strike to Tyler Ajiero.
The Hawks answered with a seven-play, 76-yard drive which included a fourth down conversion just inside TU territory and was followed by a 43-yard scoring toss from Max Smyth to Jordaan Bailey. Kyle Lotz’ kick tied the game at 7-7 with 3:48 to go in the quarter.
The Pioneers drove to midfield where the drive stalled. Cantrell skied a punt which was muffed at the two-yard line and was recovered in the end zone by TU’s Roger Mottley as TU regained the lead in the final minute of the period.
In the second quarter, the Pioneers drove into Chowan territory on two consecutive drives, but a pair of fourth down conversions failed including the second one as the Hawks took over at their own 47.
Chowan pulled a reverse as Bailey went around the right end and scampered 28 yards into the end zone for the game-tying score (14-14) with 6:32 before halftime.
The Pioneers responded with the ground game on its next possession as Simmons posted scrambles over 14 and 13 yards, while Vines also posted a 10-yard carry. Simmons converted a key third-down play with a six-yard pass to Ajiero to the CU 5. Cortney Jackson would plunge into the end zone for a 20-14 lead. On the play, Tusculum was whistled for an unsportsmanlike penalty which would be accessed on the kickoff. The make matters worse, Villasenor’s extra point hit the left upright and was no good as the score remained 20-14 with 2:12 left in the half.
Now kicking off from its own 20, Chowan took advantage of the TU penalty and returned the kickoff to the Chowan 45. A pass interference penalty was called on the first play moving the ball to the TU 40. TU’s Ryan Dolce tackled EJ Gatling on a seven-yard loss. But two plays later on third down and 17 yards to go, Smyth completed a 47-yard touchdown to Malik Tobias with 1:18 on the clock. Lotz’s kick was good as Chowan took a 21-20 lead into the locker room.
Tusculum got a 40-yard return from Mekhai Johnson on the second half kickoff to the Chowan 45. The Pioneers would get to the CU 25, but a costly fumble on third down pushed TU back. On fourth down and eight yards to go, Simmons completed a pass to Parham but he came up one-yard shy of the yard to gain as Chowan took over on downs.
The Tusculum defense forced a three-and-out and after a 21-yard punt, took over at the 50. A 39-yard completion to Tyler Burke set the Pioneers up first and goal from the CU 10. The Pioneers would get to the six before the drive stalled. Villasenor stepped on a drilled a 23-yard field goal as Tusculum reclaimed the lead at 23-21 at the 8:03 mark of the third quarter.
Chowan would go three-and-out on its next two possessions and the Pioneers could not overcome a 10-yard loss on the first play of its next drive. But Cantrell would flip the field with a 50-yard punt which was downed at the CU 6.
Tusculum’s last possession of the third quarter started well as Jackson raced off 17 yards up the middle to the CU 24. But TU would gain only two yards on its next three plays to end the quarter.
Villasenor’s 39-yard punt was blocked to start the final quarter by Traevo Mitchell as Chowan kept it a two-point game.
The Hawks would have to punt on its next two possessions, but the Pioneers would have its next two drives end on interceptions.
But each time, the Tusculum defense answered as Jordan Taylor came up with an interception for the Pioneers with 7:15 remaining at the TU 45.
Tusculum averted disaster when Simmons fumbled on third down but offensive lineman Julius Linton recovered the fumble at the TU 38. Cantrell came through again with a 56-yarder which was downed at the CU 6 with 5:36 to go.
Chowan moved the ball out to the CU 17, but the drive would stall there thanks to a John Smith tackle for a five-yard loss to put the Hawks behind the sticks.
Tusculum took the ensuing punt at the 50 and went to the ground game, forcing the Hawks to exhaust its three timeouts. Cantrell boomed a high 44-yarder which was fair caught at the CU 5.
Smyth was nearly sacked in the end zone for a safety on the first play by Trejen Fox-Birdwell, as he was spotted at the CU 1. The Tusculum defense held including on fourth down as the Pioneers took over at the CU 3 with 1:04 remaining.
With Chowan unable to stop the clock, the Pioneers took a knee on the next two plays to end the game.
The Pioneers finished the game with 366 total yards including 150 on the ground. The Hawks finished with 224 total yards including just four total yards in the third quarter and 17 yards in the final 15 minutes.
Simmons went 14-of-29 for 216 yards with a touchdown, giving him six scoring tosses on the season. Smyth went 14-of-33 for 166 yards and two TDs. Both quarterbacks were sacked four times each.
Maurice Gomillion was TU’s top rusher of the day with 50 yards on 12 carries, while Cortney Jackson had 49 yards on 10 attempts with a touchdown.
TU’s Earnest Johnson and Wesley Scott posted six tackles including two for loss and a sack apiece. Johnson also forced a fumble and tallied two QB hurries. Dolce and Jamichael Wilson both had five stops each, while Jermaine Witherspoon, John Smith and Dajavon White accounted for four tackles apiece.
Chowan’s Montre Moore led all players with 16 tackles including three for loss and a sack.
The Pioneers dominated the time of possession (33:17-26:43) and went 8-of-19 on third down conversions while the Hawks went 3-of-15.
Tusculum will host Wingate University in its South Atlantic Conference opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.