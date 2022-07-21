WHITE PINE — Ethan Turner’s abilities are hardly a secret.
Sure, he’ll draw attention from West Greene’s opponents, and likely some double teams too.
But the Buffaloes have found other weapons in their passing game, as they showed in Thursday’s 7-on-7 at Lakeway Christian Academy.
Turner grabbed a team-high five passes from quarterback Dawson Daniels. But the touchdown receptions came from Hunter Gregg and former starting quarterback Jaden Gregg.
“What we’re looking at is trying to make sure our routes are crisp,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “We can’t just let everybody double team Ethan and have no other threats (in the passing game).”
Needing more speed on the outside, Jaden Gregg joined the receiving corps with Daniels moving to quarterback. And while Daniels didn’t complete a pass in West Greene’s first series, he completed two on the second drive — hitting Turner down the middle and Wyatt Moody underneath.
On the Buffaloes’ fourth series, Daniels connected with Jaden Gregg and Turner on crossing routes before hitting Hunter Gregg on a 3-yard slant in the end zone.
Jaden Gregg caught a post route for Daniels’ second scoring toss on the ensuing series. Daniels went 3-for-4 on his final drive, the first two completions coming on slants to Turner.
“With Dawson at quarterback, it makes us a faster team offensively,” Verran noted. “He’s doing well.”
Jaden Gregg did play two series at quarterback, hitting Hunter Gregg on a deep crossing pattern for a 40-yard score.
Austin Franklin, a sophomore receiver who serves as the Buffaloes’ junior varsity quarterback, intercepted a pass on Lakeway’s first offensive series.
Verran also praised the efforts of junior Mason McCamey and sophomore Alex Johnson. McCamey ended Thursday’s 7-on-7 with an interception.
But after Franklin’s early pick, Lakeway’s offense scored four times against the Buffaloes’ first-string defense.
“We’ve got to know down and distance,” Verran said. “Our defensive backs are getting their drops because you can learn some bad habits from linebackers. They’ve got to stop the run first, especially in our league, a lot of run-heavy teams … just have to make sure we get our zones covered, communicating and letting each other know if a receiver goes in or out.