ROGERSVILLE — Depth, when talked about in basketball lingo, refers to just how far down the bench you can retrieve players that can go into the game and the squad not lose much effectiveness.
Greeneville’s Lady Devils have depth.
The Devils shrugged off the fact that four of five starters were on the bench with at least two personal fouls when the first half came to an end Monday night in the District 2-3A Tournament championship game at Cherokee High School.
The team not only was able to overcome an early eight-point deficit to the Grainger Grizzlies, they took a 10-point lead by intermission and went on to roll to a 61-39 victory and claim another district tournament title to display along with their 2022-23 regular season district crown.
“That’s happened to us before this season, so many times that we don’t really worry about it,” Coach Annette Watts said of the foul troubles as her team was cutting down the nets in the Cherokee gym. “The bench girls just go in and play. And didn’t they play great tonight?”
The Devils will now play at Hal Henard Gym on Friday at 7 p.m. against Sullivan East in the opening round of the Region 1-3A Tournament. It’s an elimination game. First round games are hosted by the higher seeds on Friday, and winners will move on to Elizabethton High School next week for the remainder of the regional event. Sullivan East lost to Tennessee High in the consolation game of the District 1-3A tourney Monday night.
You can pretty well expect what you’re going to get from the Lady Devil starters, as Miss Basketball candidate Lauren Bailey is a regular double-digit scorer, Chloe Marsh is a beast on the boards and on defense (and was her usual self on Monday despite a sore mouth after a blow to the mouth in the tourney opener left her with a loose tooth), Anna Shaw aggravates opponents with her quick hands and feet, and Lindy Carter and Tambryn Ellenburg are 3-point threats from the wings.
But on Monday, with fouls the order of the day in the first half, sent all of those except Bailey to the bench at times in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Kyla Jobe and Dalaina Martin came off the bench to lead the reserves and a game that Grainger seemed to be in control of turned rapidly in favor of the green-clad team.
“Grainger had a really good game plan against us, but we were able to adjust well and really did some good things out there,” Coach Watts said. “I thought our guard play was awesome. The bench just did a tremendous job. When we shoot well, we can be pretty good, and we started shooting well.”
The Grizzlies were the team that shot well early, opening up an 11-3 lead in the first four minutes of the contest. But Shaw scored six straight points, and the Devils closed to 17-15 by the end of the quarter.
A 3-pointer by Jobe to start the second gave GHS their first lead of the night at 18-17. A 3-point play by Maddie Hurst put Grainger back into the lead for the final time at 20-18. A rebound putback by Marsh knotted the score at 20, then the Devils went wild on offense, with a 15-5 run the rest of the quarter leaving them with a 35-25 halftime advantage.
Bailey, named the tourney MVP, scored eight in that run.
The second half could not have started any better for Greeneville. Three-pointers by Shaw and Jobe boosted the lead to 41-25, and the Devil defense was superb, allowing the Grizzlies only two field goals and five points in the period as they pulled away, leading 52-30 by the quarter’s end and pretty well putting a dagger into any hopes of a Grainger rally down the stretch.
Jobe finished the game with a game-best 17 points, making 7-of-10 from the field including three long ones. Bailey scored 15. Shaw hit 5-of-7 from the floor with a pair of triples and netted 13. Marsh had seven points and seven boards.
The guard play was spot-on, as the team made only 10 turnovers in the contest.
Grainger got 15 points from Addison Hayes and eight each from Hurst and Olivia Sneed. Grainger will host Tennessee High on Friday night.
Greeneville improves to 24-7 on the season while Grainger is 15-15.
GRAINGER (39): Rutherford 0, Tanner 3, Hurst 8, Scott 5, Addison Hayes 15, Sneed 8.
GREENEVILLE (61): Ellenburg 3, Lauren Bailey 15, Carter 0, Marsh 7, Anna Shaw 13, Kyla Jobe 17, Martin 6.
3-Point Goals: Gra—4 (Hayes 2, Sneed, Tanner). GHS—6 (Jobe 3, Shaw 2, Bailey).
Score by quarters:
Grainger 17 8 5 9 — 39
Greeneville 15 20 17 9 — 61
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Named to the District 2-3A All-Tournament Team: Lauren Bailey (MVP), Kyla Jobe, Anna Shaw and Dalaina Martin of Greeneville; Addison Hayes, Maddie Hurst and Marly Tanner of Grainger; Paige Niehammer and Destiny Regan of Cocke County; and Hannah Fugate of Claiborne.
ALL CONFERENCE TEAM
The 2022-23 All-Conference Team: Chloe Marsh, Anna Shaw, Tambryn Ellenburg, and Lindy Carter of Greeneville; Addison Hayes, Maddie Hurst and Makayla Scott of Grainger; Hallie Kitchen of Cocke County; Macy McDavid of Cherokee; Hannah Fugate of Claiborne. Lauren Bailey of Greeneville was selected Offensive Player of the Year, while Paige Niehammer of Cocke County was Defensive Player of the Year.