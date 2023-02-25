AFTON — Christian Derry scored 30 points and Cadin Tullock had 23 as the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights muscled their way to an 85-56 win over the Union County Patriots in the District 1-2A tournament quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Chuckey-Doak, now 24-7, will play the Alcoa Tornadoes in the region semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at David Crockett High School. Alcoa (24-8) eliminated Johnson County 81-42 in another quarterfinal on Saturday.
The Black Knights will have a chance to avenge a 103-74 season-ending loss to the Tornadoes in last season's region semifinals.
Tullock scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer, in the first half on Saturday night as Chuckey-Doak jumped to a 20-12 lead after one quarter and led 42-27 at halftime.
Derry took over from there, scoring 21 points in the second half – eight in the third quarter as Chuckey-Doak surged to a 61-42 lead, and then 13 in the fourth.
Tullock had nine points, including another 3, in the third.
Isaiah Treadway added 10 points for Chuckey-Doak. Dillon Shelton had seven, Ethan Grindstaff had six, Brock Rush had four, Noah Baughman had three and Luke Myers had two.
Union County, which ends its season at 18-12, hit eight 3-pointers. Braxton Buckner and Ty Edds each had 12 points with Buckner nailing two 3s and Edds making one 3.
Bryson Merrill had 10 points, including two 3s; Max Richardson had 10, including eight of nine free throws; and Cole Nease had nine points on three 3s.