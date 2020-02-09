FRANKLIN — Greeneville saw mixed results on Saturday in the consolation bracket of the Class A/2A Dual Wrestling State Tournament.
The Devils started the day with some fire and beat Signal Mountain 41-33, but could not catch the breaks they needed in a 39-35 loss to Hixson in the consolation semifinals.
“We were 1-1 on the day and it’s hard to be disappointed, but I’m disappointed,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “That match against Hixson went our way most of the day, and two weight classes killed us. Instead of a pin or a decision going our way we got pinned in both. It’s extremely hard to win at this level when you give up bonus points.”
With a lineup made up mostly of underclassmen, Shelton hopes this trip to Franklin was a learning experience, and that it prepares the Devils to make a deeper run in the near future.
“I’m proud of these kids. They are young, but they are doing things right,” Shelton said. “We have long way to go to win another state championship, but they are doing the little things they need to do. They may not be great wrestlers now, but the wrestling will come because they are doing the right things. In a year or two these guys can be pretty dangerous.”
The day started with a dominant performance by Isaac Haynie (170). The senior was able to slam Signal Mountain’s Will Thompson to the mat any time he wanted, but Thompson was able to stay glued to the mat and prevent getting pinned. That led to a back-and-forth match where Haynie took him down for two points and then let him back up for one escape point. This happened until Haynie earned a 22-7 technical fall.
Signal Mountain then took the next two matches with pins. Preston Worley (182) took down Juan Reynoso in 35 seconds and then Pearson Lindsay pinned (195) Ross Cornelius just before the first round ended.
Greeneville’s Kameron Hensley (220) got the Devils going again with a pin, and then Christian Feltner (285) took a forfeit to put them in front 17-12.
Signal Mountain went on top 18-17 with a 33-second pin by Caleb Uhrochuk. The teams then traded pins with LeAndre Dabney (113) getting one for Greeneville and Daniel Uhrochuk (120) earning one for the Eagles.
Greeneville’s Malik Harris (126) followed by battling to an 8-2 decisions over Eli Shriner before Hunter Mason (132) pinned Cole Jenkins for a 32-24 lead.
Signal Mountain’s Cole Albritton (138) was able to pull away from Hunter Johnson for a 13-8 decision that narrowed Greeneville’s lead to 32-27.
The Devils put the match away in the next two bouts with Morgan Lowery (138) earning a take down in overtime to secure an 8-6 decision before Kodaik Cannedy earned pin for a 41-27 lead.
With the win secured, the Devils forfeited the final match.
Hixson 39 Greeneville 35
In the consolation semifinals against Hixson, Reynoso (182) got Greeneville off to a good start. He fell behind 6-3, but able to swing a reverse and then turned it into a pin for a 6-0 lead.
Hixson took the next three matches with Silas Minton (195) and Devotis McCurdy (285) earning pins. Parrish Pacetti (220) took a 5-2 decision over Hensley for a 15-6 lead.
Josue Castillo broke the streak with a second-round pin of Chris Lagorio, but then Hixson took the next three matches for a 31-12 lead.
Mason (132) earned a 19-3 technical fall over Caleb Miller, before Johnson (138) pinned Jeremiah Shackleford in 55 seconds to close the gap to 31-23.
Hixson’s Christopher Rogers (145) earned a 4-2 decision over Lowery, but then the Wildcats forfeited to Cannedy (152) to close the gap to 34-29.
Kaleb Mayes (160) secured the win for Hixson with a 19-0 technical fall which allowed the Wildcats to forfeit the final match.
Greeneville will now turn its attention to the individual portion of the season where it will see how many guys it can get back to Franklin in two weeks for the individual state tournament. That journey will begin on Friday at Gibbs High School in the Region 1-A/2A Tournament.
“This is the time of year where everyone needs to become a little selfish,” Shelton said. “The practice room has to get a little tougher. Hopefully some of these guys know that we didn’t wrestle our best here and it lights a fire under them to prove people wrong.”