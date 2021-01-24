HARROGATE – The Greeneville boys basketball team looked liked they were playing their third game in three days at times during the first half on Saturday afternoon, which they were, in the second half the Devils found some fire and went on to blow out Cumberland Gap on the road.
Over the final two quarters the Greene Devils outscored the Panthers 54-7 to cap a tough week with an 80-30 victory.
“We didn’t defend well in the first half and our offense wasn’t very good either,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Then in the second half we gave up only seven points, and we got to the basket after not shooting very well. It’s been a tough run this week and its good to end it with this kind of win, but we have another tough one coming up on Tuesday at South Greene.”
Earlier in the week the Devils earned hard-fought wins over Jefferson County and Grainger, then Friday they fell to a Knoxville Catholic team loaded with Division I prospects.
The second half began on Saturday with Greeneville leading 36-23 and Cumberland Gap actually scored the first points of the third period on a jump shot by Jacob Templin.
Five of Cumberland Gap’s seven second-half points points went in during the first four minutes of the third quarter. Then over the finally 12 minutes the Devils gave the Panthers almost no breathing room.
“It’s really just effort,” Woolsey said. “We weren't giving great effort in the first half and we weren't where we were supposed to be. We didn’t change anything, we just started playing harder. It seemed like in the first half, we were taking a vacation on defense.”
Reid Satterfield kept the Devils in front at 46-28 after a pair of three-pointers. Greeneville then closed the third period on a 16-0 run. Connor DeBusk scored eight points in the run and Jakobi finished by flying in out of nowhere to tip in a miss just before the buzzer for a 62-28 Greeneville lead.
The Devils spread the points around on Saturday with Satterfield scoring 18, DeBusk, Gillespie and Reid Cannon all scored 14 points and Terry Gove put in 10 points.
In the fourth quarter Cannon took over for the Devils’ offense. He started the period with a transition layup before connecting from behind the arc three times and converting an old-fashioned-three-point play. Jackson Tillery added four points in the period.
In the early going Greeneville’s offense had no trouble finding the bottom of the net, but they could not get stops on the other end, and as a result the Devils led 10-9 with 2:30 left in the opening quarter.
They then went on a 9-0 run in which Satterfield scored four points and Gillespie knocked down a triple on the way to a 19-9 lead,
Cumberland Gap’s Jaden Schertz closed the quarter with a trey for the Panthers.
Schertz then began the second quarter with a driving layup to close the gap to 19-14, but the Greene Devils followed with nine straight points.
The Devils started to create some turnover and DeBusk, Gillespie and Grove all scored breakaway buckets in the stretch as the lead moved to 28-14.
Satterfield tapped one off of the glass for Greeneville’s biggest first-half lead at 32-16 with 3:44 left.
Greeneville closed the half leading 36-23.
Greeneville 19 17 26 18 80
Cumberland Gap 12 9 5 2 30
Greeneville: Satterfield 18, DeBusk 14, Gillespie 14, Cannon 14, Grove 10, Tillery 4, Mayes 4, Price 2
Cumberland Gap: Schertz 11, Graves 8, Templin 7, Ellison 2, Lawson 2
Girls
Greeneville 71, Cumberland Gap 55
The Greeneville girls had to handle a big test on Saturday afternoon, but they made the right adjustments and took down a towering Cumberland Gap squad 71-55.
“I’m really glad we got our motors running and made our press work,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “That’s the key for us. When we are playing a team with three girls that over six foot, we can’t play a half-court game with them. I was glad our press was able to get some easy buckets.”
The teams started the first quarter trading buckets with Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey putting in the first four points.
The Lady Panthers dropped in the next seven with 6’3” center Abigail Garner putting in four of them.
Delana DeBusk tied things at 7-7 by taking a rebound the length of the floor for a lay in. The Lady Devils then took the lead at 13-11 when Bailey knocked down a triple from the right wing.
Bailey led Greeneville on Saturday with 25 points while DeBusk and Choe Marsh each scored 11 points and Tambryn Ellenburg put in 10 points.
“That’s always good to see,” Watts said. “When you have four scoring they have to guard everybody. I felt that was missing against Grainger on Thursday, we just didn’t have enough people scoring.”
The first quarter finished with Greeneville leading 17-16.
Cumberland Gap tied the game at 22-22 on a pair of free tosses by Emrey Glover.
Ellenburg then started a 10-0 Lady Devils’ run by nailing a three-pointer from the top of the key.
During the quarter the Lady Devils began to speed the game up, and the Lady Panthers struggled to handle the pace.
After DeBusk put in a full-court layup and followed it with a transition jumper in a 14 second stretch the Lady Devils took a 37-22 lead.
Cumberland Gap was able to close the gap late in the quarter, and after Garner scored six points in the final 1:05 Greeneville’s advantage was down to 43-35 at halftime.
Greeneville scored the first six points of the second half with Marsh putting in four of them despite a size disadvantage in the paint. Bailey them put Greeneville on top 52-37 on a triple from the corner.
Delaina Martin scored five points in the third quarter and Ellenburg closed the period with a three-pointer that put Greenville in front 62-44.
Greeneville took its biggest lead at 69-50 when Bailey dropped in a layup through contact and turned it into a three-point play with 4:59 left.
Greeneville 17 26 18 9 71
Cumberland Gap 16 19 9 11 55
Greeneville: Bailey 25, DeBusk 11, Marsh 11, Ellenburg 10, Martin 6, Shaw 4, Carter 4
Cumberland Gap: Garner 15, Hinkley 12, Kerns 11, Fultz 11, Foster 5, Cole 2