GATLINBURG – Roughly 13 hours after a frustrating loss on Tuesday night to Dobyns-Bennett the Greeneville boys basketball team bounced back with a midday win over Moore County to close out the Smoky Mountain Classic Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
With point guard Connor DeBusk pushing the pace and Reid Satterfield knocking down shots from all around the three-point arc the Greene Devils picked up an 86-55 win over the Raiders.
“The difference today was Connor pushed the ball up the floor. He got it up the floor early and got us good looks early in our offense,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We talked about that before the game, and it was good to see us get that done. Then when you shoot the ball better, it makes everything better. We wanted to work on some things today and it was good to have a game where we could do that.”
Satterfield led the Devils prolific offensive outing on Wednesday as he poured in 30 points and sank seven three-pointers in the win.
“Reid had a great day,” Woolsey said. “We know he can shoot it, and we love to see him get going like that. A big part of that was he was running the floor hard, and Connor was getting the ball up the floor to him. It paid off huge.”
Jakobi Gillespie finished with 12 points for Greeneville while everybody on the roster scored.
Satterfied got the day started with a three-pointer from the corner and Greeneville played from in front the entire game, but it did not begin to separate until the there was 4:31 left in the opening period. Satterfield knocked down his second triple of the contest and Greeneville took a 14-7 lead.
A jumper by Adjatay Dabbs and a pair of charity tosses moved Greeneville’s lead to 18-7.
Bradley Wells then closed the quarter with a hook shot from the middle of the lane with two seconds left to give Greeneville a 28-13 advantage.
The second quarter started with Trey Mayes sinking a trey from the top of the key and then Satterfield followed with a pair of triples as Greeneville’s lead grew to 39-17.
The Devils then started turning defense into offense as Terry Grove, DeBusk and Satterfield all scored in transition to put Greeneville in front 45-20.
Dabbs finished the first half with a jumper from the block to give Greeneville a 53-25 lead.
Greeneville scored the first five points of the second half with Grove rolling in a turn-around jumper from the block and Gillespie sinking a corner trey for a 59-25 lead.
Satterfield went on to score eight more points in the third period as Greeneville’ lead reached 71-38.
In the fourth quarter Jackson Tillery scored six points of of the bench for Greeneville while Moore County’s Will Baker kept pace with six points for the Raiders.
Greeneville 28 25 19 15 86
Moore County 13 12 13 17 55
Greeneville: Satterfield 30, Gillespie 12, Tillery 8, Cannon 7, Mayes 6, Dabbs 6, DeBusk 4, Grove 4, Lester 2, Well 2, Collins 2
Moore County: Al. Copeland 11, White 9, Scruggs 8, Baker 8, Morey 5, Hardel 5, Cashion 4, Holman 3, Clifton 3, An. Copeland 2