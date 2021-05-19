It took a while for the Greeneville soccer team to get warmed up on Tuesday nigh in the Region 1-2A tournament semifinals, but once it did there was nothing Pigeon Forge could do to slow the Greene Devils.
Despite dominating possession and shots taken in the first half, Greeneville clung to a 1-0 lead at halftime. Then in the second half, five players accounted for six goals on the way to a 7-0 win.
“In an elimination match you are always pleased with a win, and we live to play two more games,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We didn’t have the first half we had hoped for, but we started to finish things in the second half and we finished strong.”
The Devils will host Sevier County in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burley Stadium. Sevier County beat Elizabethton 5-0 on Monday in the other region semifinal.
Greeneville and Sevier County will also advance to Saturday’s state sectionals with the winner on Thursday playing at home and the loser going on the road.
The last time Greeneville and Sevier County faced off was the 2019 Class 2A state championship game which the Devils won 2-1.
“We want to be playing at home on Saturday,” Graham said. “We have the number two team in the state coming in here on Thursday and we have to put in work tomorrow to get ready for that. We’re going to have to have 80 minutes to get by Sevier County. We can’t have one good half and one bad half like tonight. They are the real deal. They are a quick, technical and intelligent team, and they are playing with a lot of heart.”
Greeneville outshot Pigeon Forge 13-5 in the first half, but the Greene Devils could not seem to find the right touch until the 26th minute.
The Devils were awarded a penalty kick after Cade Snelson was taken down hard in the box. Samuel Crawford took the shot and slammed it inside the right post.
It was Crawford’s first of three goals, but even though he dominated the scoring column the Devils spread the ball around effectively especially in the second half.
“It was nice to see that from Sam going into the region championship, and hopefully that has him playing with some confidence,” Graham said. “Alden Wakefield and Darren Dietz were big off of the bench out there. Cade (Snelson) was probably our strongest player in the first half. Then I can’t say enough about Brady Quillen because he saw the whole field and gave some tremendous passes.”
The Devils took the 1-0 lead into halftime, but it did not last long coming out on the other side.
In the 43rd minute, Crawford sent a long lead pass through the defense from the midfield stripe. Drew Shelton ran by his marker and onto the ball. He worked into the box on the left side and at 10 yards he sent a shot across the face of Ayezer Escobar and inside the far post.
In the 48th minute, Austin Beets brought the ball into the box on the right side and lobbed a perfect pass to Crawford in front of the frame. Crawford nailed the ball with his head and placed it in the upper right corner of the goal for a 3-0 Greeneville lead.
“At halftime we talked about our touch, and it wasn’t just our touch in the final third, but all over the field,” Graham said. “We came out in the seven minutes and we finished finally. That was the difference.”
Over the final 10 minutes, Greenville added four more goals while the Tigers fell apart emotionally and caused the game to end with time on the clock.
In the 71st minute, Darren Dietz sent a tough pass through traffic across the box to Beets. Beets took a swing from a narrow angle on the right side and stretched Greeneville’s lead to 4-0.
In the 73rd minute, Crawford’s first shot was deflected from the frame to Dietz who sent a pass back to Crawford in front of the goal. The senior hammered the second shot home to complete his hat trick.
In the 74th minute, Beets slid his second assist of the night on the ground from the right side to Alden Wakefield who pushed the score to 6-0.
Pigeon Forge’s second, third and fourth red cards came rolling in during the 76th and 77th minutes which set up Jacob Hillyer to finish a penalty kick while the Tigers had just seven players in the field.
The game ended with less than a minute left on the clock when Pigeon Forge earned its fifth red card and the head referee decided that he had enough of the Tigers’ antics.