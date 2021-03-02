Defense is so important this time of year. As the saying goes, it wins championships.
In a 61-36 victory over the Elizabethton Cyclones in the Region 1-2A tournament semifinals on Tuesday night, the Greeneville Greene Devils – a team with offense to spare – showed they can D up.
Consider this:
• Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie and Adjatay Dabbs combined to hold Elizabethton’s leading scorer Jake Roberts – a guy averaging more than 20 points a game, including 46 in a win over Sullivan East on Feb. 6 – to just two free throws in the first half.
• While Roberts scored 13 points in the second half to lead Elizabethton with 15, he was 0-for-7 from the floor in the first half and finished just 5-of-19.
• Greeneville post players Terry Grove and Avery Collins banged on Elizabethton’s 6-foot-5 post Nicholas Wilson all night, getting the Cyclones big man into foul trouble early and holding him to just four points.
• Greeneville held the Cyclones scoreless over the final six minutes of the second quarter en route to a 34-10 halftime lead.
“Our defense in the first half was tremendous,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “We knew Roberts was dangerous. Kobi and Adjatay did a great job of limiting his shots. Not only did he not score (from the field), he didn’t shoot as many shots as he normally gets.
“Terry and Avery have both been doing a great job. It doesn’t always show up in the scorebook, but they affect the game in a lot of ways both on defense and rebounding. Those guys are huge for us.”
Greeneville improves to 26-6 and advances to Thursday’s region championship at Sullivan East, which defeated Grainger 82-47 in the other semifinal to improve to 22-6. Both teams are assured of a sectional game on Monday.
The Greene Devils, who have won their past 12 games and 22 of their past 23, will be looking for their third straight region championship and fourth under Woolsey.
“Sullivan East is a great shooting team and they play hard,” Woolsey said. “At home, they’re tough. They’re going to be jacked up. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. If you’re a basketball fan, it’s going to be something you really want to see.
“We’ve just got to keep grinding, working, keep attacking, keep our defensive intensity up and keep doing the things that make us who we are.”
Greeneville controlled Tuesday’s game from the start.
The Greene Devils, who never trailed, won the opening tip and Gillespie scored on a layup for the game’s first points just seconds in.
Trey Mayes and Reid Satterfield followed with 3-pointers, Connor DeBusk scored on a layup and Grove dropped in two free throws for a quick 12-2 lead.
Greeneville closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run – two buckets from Gillespie on a spin move into the lane and a layup, a layup from Satterfield, and a putback and a free throw from Dabbs – for a 23-8 lead.
The Greene Devils didn’t turn the ball over in the first quarter and hit nine of 13 shots.
Greeneville cooled offensively in the second quarter, hitting just five of 17 shots. But the Greene Devils had 10 steals and held Elizabethton to just two points in the period en route to the 34-10 halftime lead.
Gillespie scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, including a crowd-pleasing dunk that pushed Greeneville to a 31-10 lead late in the second.
Satterfield scored nine points in the first half and also finished with 17, including three 3-pointers, while grabbing a team-best nine rebounds.
Mayes finished with seven points, including a layup that gave Greeneville its biggest lead at 59-31 late in the fourth.
Dabbs also finished with seven points and had five rebounds. Grove had five points and eight rebounds, and Collins had seven rebounds and two points.
Elizabethton ends its season at 18-8.