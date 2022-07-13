Zac Chrisman had already made a name for himself defensively.
But with the ball in his hands and open field in front him, he can be just as lethal. The Greeneville junior caught three passes, including a touchdown on an out route during Wednesday’s 7-on-7 against Abingdon and Daniel Boone.
An injury to then-senior Isaac Brown left Greeneville without a true tight end last season. But Chrisman could change that in 2022.
“You get that guy in space, 225 pounds, who runs really good, it’s hard to deal with,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “I knew the type kid he is and how hard he works, but Zac has probably been the biggest surprise offensively.”
Damien Short, Greeneville’s current front-runner in the backfield, showed his versatility Wednesday, too. All four of his receptions went for touchdowns, three on wheel routes out of the backfield.
Carson Quillen, who could also see time at running back, caught four passes and scored on two.
“It’ll be running back by committee,” Spradlen said. “There’s going to be a lot of competition right there … just makes us better in the league we play in. A lot of those guys will play defense for us as well.”
Amanuel Dickson and Bryson Myers could also help carry the load, according to the coach.
Once again, Greeneville’s offense — and defense for that matter — seemed to center around Mason Laws. Not only did he grab an interception, but he caught a team-high nine passes in Greeneville’s four offensive series.
Brady Quillen connected with him twice for scores, once on a deep route and the second time on a corner fade. Corbin Cannon hit Laws across the middle for a 40-yard score in the varsity’s final possession.
“Right now, it’s going to start with Mason Laws back there; he’s a ball hawk,” Spradlen said. “When the ball is in the air, he’s going to go get it.”
Jayquan Price, who missed Greeneville’s previous 7-on-7 with an injury, appeared healthy on Wednesday. He caught six passes and scored twice, as Quillen found him on a slant and a deep ball.
Adjatay Dabbs missed Wednesday’s 7-on-7 due to illness, but Spradlen wasn’t concerned.
“He’s a big time player. I know what he can do, so I’m not worried,” he said.
Quillen, who hit six passes on his first possession, went 10-of-10 on Greeneville’s third series with touchdowns from 40, 20 and 10 yards.
Cannon hit seven passes on his first series and five on his second, throwing three touchdowns from 40 yards, one from 20 and another from 10.
Hayden Goad also intercepted a pass for the Greene Devils’ defense.
Underclassmen Caden Baugh and Colton Smith both threw touchdown passes. Baugh went deep to Zaydyn Anderson, before Smith connected with Drew Armbrister.