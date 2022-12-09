The Greeneville Greene Devils, who went 12-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs this season, dominated the Region 1-4A football awards released on Thursday.
Quarterback Brady Quillen is the region player of the year, while coach Eddie Spradlen is the coach of the year.
Quillen completed 115 of 170 passes for 2007 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. He also ran for 345 yards and seven TDs on 77 carries.
Receiver Adjatay Dabbs has been named co-offensive player of the year after catching 37 passes for 692 yards and eight TDs.
Amanuel Dickson has been named defensive player of the year after recording 46 tackles, 28 assists, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception for a defense that allowed an average of just 10 points per game.
Ty Williams has been named co-offensive lineman of the year. He anchored a line that helped Greeneville average 378 yards – 197 rushing, 181 passing – and 40 points per game.
Bryson Myers has been named co-defensive lineman of the year after recording 37 tackles, 25 assists, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Carson Quillen has been named co-athlete of the year. On offense, he ran for 563 yards and seven TDs on 55 carries and caught 22 passes for 396 yards and two TDs. On defense, he recorded 34 tackles, 32 assists and three interceptions.
Kicker Cooper Graham has been named specialist of the year. He made 66 of 71 PATs and made his only field goal attempt, a 31-yarder.
REGION 1-4A POSTSEASON AWARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brady Quillen, Greeneville
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Adjatay Dabbs, Greeneville; Nate Stephens, Elizabethton; Drake Fisher, Sullivan East
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Amanuel Dickson, Greeneville
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ty Williams, Greeneville; Jackson Barrett, Volunteer; Avery Sutton, Grainger
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Bryson Myers, Greeneville; Bradley Cannon, Elizabethton
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Carson Quillen, Greeneville; Tucker Gillette, Grainger; Masun Tate, Sullivan East
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Jeriah Griffin, Elizabethton; Corbin Laisure, Sullivan East
SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR
Cooper Graham, Greeneville
COACH OF THE YEAR
Eddie Spradlen, Greeneville
Greeneville
Newcomer of the year – Drew Armbrister; All Academic Team – Corbin Cannon; All-Region – Mason Laws, Zac Chrisman, Kameron Lester, Jayquan Price, Damien Short, Nic Pillar, Brandon Iezzi, Christian Feltner, Quinton Brandon, Jalen Short; Honorable Mention All-Region – Tamario Sanders, Bishop Merriweather, Avery Harris