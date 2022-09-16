CHURCH HILL — Playing their starters sparingly, the Greeneville Greene Devils rolled up 288 yards offense en route to a 54-0 Region 1-4A win over the Volunteer Falcons on Friday night.
Greeneville, the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team in The Associated Press poll, improves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. Volunteer falls to 0-4, 0-2.
The Greene Devils, who had 230 rushing yards and 58 passing yards, led 48-0 at halftime.
Senior starting running back Damien Short ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Bryson Myers had 30 yards on three carries, backup quarterback Corbin Cannon had 28 yards and a TD on two carries, third-string quarterback Caden Baugh had 21 yards on three carries, Amanuel Dickson had 19 yards and a TD on two carries, Maddox Bishop had 17 yards and a TD on three carries, Zac Chrisman had 15 yards and a TD on two carries, and Carson Quillen had an 8-yard TD run.
Senior quarterback Brady Quillen completed all five of his passes for 55 yards and a TD. The TD was 11 yards to Mason Laws for the first score of the game at the 10:41 mark of the first quarter.
Carson Quillen also caught two passes for 26 yards, and Adjatay Dabbs caught a 16-yard pass and ran the ball once for 14 yards.
Greeneville travels to Dobyns-Bennett for a non-region game next Friday. Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A, won 56-14 at West Ridge last night.