The wait has been long. But 364 days after beating Fulton to qualify for the state tournament, the Greeneville boys basketball team again took down the Falcons to earn a trip to Murfreesboro, only this time that trip is really going to happen.
The Greene Devils’ season was cut short a year ago before they could set foot on the floor at the Murphy Center because the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That left Greeneville hungry and focused on a single mission this season, and now that mission is one step closer to being accomplished after a 92-67 win on Monday night in the Class 2A state sectionals.
“The job is not finished,” Greeneville senior Trey Mayes said. “We got cut short last year, and this is our shot at redemption. We felt like we were robbed last year, and that has the been the fuel to our fire. The opportunity to go back means everything.”
Monday was the second time in two years the Devils crossed the 90-point mark against Fulton, one of Class 2A’s top programs and a program that is known for defense. That has Greeneville feeling good as it gets ready to head to Murfreesboro next week.
“We got an awesome coaching staff,” Mayes said. “We have an awesome squad. We have Mr. Basketball and we have this whole city behind us. That’s all we need to get it done.”
The Devils will begin Class 2A state tournament play on March 17 at 7 p.m. Central Time against Bolivar Central. Bolivar beat Westview 51-41 in its state sectional contest on Monday.
Greeneville finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll and Bolivar checked in at No. 4.
Monday’s action at Hal Henard Gymnasium started with Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey feeling uneasy after Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie rolled his ankle at the end of practice on Sunday.
Woolsey spent the whole day fretting over the status of his star guard, but early on Gillespie eased those concerns. The junior Mr. Basketball finalist poured in 21 points in the first half, with no noticeable wear, and finished with a game-high 26.
“I don’t know if you can understand the angst I have been under all day,” Woolsey said. “Jakobi got hurt in the last five minutes of practice. He hobbled around all shootaround, and hobbled around all warmup, and I didn’t know if he would be able to go.
"Obviously, he’s a gamer, he showed that. It’s crazy how well he played. Before the game, he was telling me ‘I can’t jump,’ then he puts down that dunk. That was a huge moment for me.”
Gillespie was not the only one to start hot on Monday. As a team, the Greene Devils stormed out of the gate and quickly had the Falcons looking for answers.
Fulton held a 7-5 lead three minutes into the contest, but Terry Grove got the Devils going when he worked Tommy Sweat on the block for a lay in.
Grove then grabbed an offensive rebound that turned into a jumper by Connor DeBusk with 4:25 left in the first quarter. The shot made the score 9-7 and Greeneville stayed in front the rest of the night.
Reid Satterfield’s first of five three-pointers went in and was followed by a three-point play by Gillespie to push the Devils lead to 15-9.
With 58 seconds left in the quarter, Gillespie drove the lane to make the score 23-13, and Satterfield hit another triple for a 26-13 Greeneville advantage.
The quarter closed with Greeneville leading 26-15.
Greeneville’s first two possessions of the second quarter resulted in Satterfield and Gillespie each hitting from behind the arc to increase the lead to 32-17.
The game really opened up when the Devils went on an 11-0 run that pushed the lead to 45-21 with 3:37 left in the first half.
The run began with a triple from Gillespie and was highlighted when he powered home a breakaway jam despite the bad ankle. The run ended when Satterfield made one at the foul line, but missed the second. Grove grabbed the board to keep the play alive, and Satterfield made up for the miss by draining another trey.
Greeneville’s biggest lead of the first half came with 1:46 left when Gillespie hit from behind the arc again to make the score 52-27.
The teams went to halftime with Greeneville leading 52-31.
“Fulton is a such a talented team, but they are so young,” Woolsey said. “I think getting up on them early was huge in helping us in the second half. It was a fast paced game and I felt like we did a good job in our transition offense. At the same time, the defense did a good job of getting stops.”
As a team, Greeneville hit 12 three-pointers with Gillespie and Satterfield each sinking five. Satterfield scored 20 points for Greeneville and Grove added a career-high 15.
The Falcons scored the first four points of the second half as Sweat and Denaj Kimber each got to the rim in the first 34 seconds.
Greeneville scored the next nine points with Satterfield, Gillespie, Grove and DeBusk all getting in on the action.
Sweat did his best to keep the Devils from running away as he closed the quarter with eight more points, including a pair of triples, but the fourth quarter started with Greeneville leading 69-50.
Greeneville started the fourth quarter with a pair of long possessions that resulted in triples from Satterfield and Adjatay Dabbs as the lead grew to 75-52.
Grove came up with a pair of tough buckets in the paint to give the Devils their biggest lead at 83-54 with 4:07 to play.
Soon after, Woolsey pulled his starters.
Sweat led Fulton with 16 points while Kimber and Marcelus Jackson each had 12.
Greeneville 26 26 17 23 — 92
Fulton 15 20 15 17 — 67
Greeneville: Gillespie 26, Satterfield 20, Grove 15, DeBusk 8, Dabbs 8, Mayes 6, Cannon 3, Tillery 2, Collins 2, Lester 2.
Fulton: Sweat 16, D. Kimber 12, Jackson 12, Lee 11, T. Kimber 6, lewis 4, Hatchett 4, Holt 2.