The Greeneville Greene Devils tennis team notched its third straight district title on Tuesday with an 8-1 win over Sevier County in the District 2 Large Class championship at the Tennis Center.
The Devils posted a 9-0 district record during the regular season and have gone 30-1 in regular season district play the past three seasons.
Against Sevier County in Tuesday's championship, Greeneville won five of the six singles matches.
Greeneville's Brayden Kennedy defeated Brandon Latta 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1; Jackson Weems defeated Noah Crook 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; Tanner Smith defeated Caden French 6-2, 4-6 (10-6) at No. 3; Nick Thomas defeated Luke Mintz 6-4, 6-7 (7-2) at No. 5; and Ace Patel defeated Caleb Love 7-5, 6-1.
At No. 4, Sevier County's Connor French defeated Noah Helton 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, Kennedy and Smith defeated Latta and Crook 8-3 at No. 1; Weems and Thomas defeated French and French 8-2 at No. 2; and Helton and Patel defeated Mintz and Love 8-6 at No. 3.
Greeneville will play Science Hill in the first round of the region tournament on May 12 at Science Hill. The Hilltoppers have defeated the Devils each of the past two years.
Greeneville's girls will play for the District 2 Large Class championship on Thursday at Sevier County.