MORRISTOWN — Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen had to make a big decision on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium in the final minutes.
With the game tied at 21-all with roughly under three minutes to play, the Greene Devils faced a 4th and 10 situation on Morristown West’s 40-yard line. Spradlen put his trust in his offensive coordinator, Cody Baugh, for the right play call.
Baugh called exactly what Greeneville needed as quarterback Brady Quillen delivered a 40-yard pass to Mason Laws for the go-ahead touchdown, eventually winning the Greene Devils the game 28-21.
“At the end of the day, I trust my offensive staff,” Spradlen said. “We had a big decision right there. We decided the best thing for us to do was to go for it. We went for it and it went our way. I could’ve really looked foolish real quick. I’m proud of all of our guys.”
“It was a classic Morristown West and Greeneville matchup.”
It was the first lead of the game for Greeneville (4-0), the No. 1 team in Class 4A, as it faced plenty of adversity throughout the game.
The Greene Devils were hit with 19 penalties for 169 yards but found ways to keep themselves composed and stay right on the Trojans’ tail.
“It didn’t go our way in the first half by no means,” Spradlen said. “We end up giving up the first touchdown for those defensive starters, and we return a kick, then they return one. We kept on fighting to tie the game.”
The Class 5A No. 10 team, Morristown West (3-1), had an advantage most of the game, especially on the defensive end, getting to Brady Quillen four times for sacks and recovering two fumbles.
Brady Quillen remained unrattled, though, as he delivered 295 yards on 14-of-25 passing along with his 52 rushing yards to go with his touchdown on the ground.
His favorite target of the night was his brother, Carson Quillen, who reeled in four catches for 160 yards—moving the chains for the Greene Devils most of the night.
The 20-yard rushing touchdown the senior quarterback scored knotted the score up at 21-21.
On the very next drive, Brady Quillen made the perfect pass to Laws to keep the Greene Devils undefeated.
But it was a climb to get to the flawless record.
As the Greene Devils looked to start their first drive down the field, Morristown West’s Landon Howard denied any kind of drive with his strip sack recovered by Jayden Keasling to set the Trojans up in the red zone.
Morristown West took advantage of the opportunity to get on the board first with a two-play drive ending in a 19-yard rushing score by running back Tison Johnson.
Greeneville knew it lost a valuable position to open up the game, so Dabbs took matters into his own hands.
The speedy senior opened the scoring for Greeneville with an electrifying 96-yard kickoff return to strike right back and knot up the score at 7-7.
However, the Trojans turned around and scored on their own 96-yard kickoff return by Zaylan Frias going the distance—making for two kickoff returns in the first two minutes of the game.
Morristown West took a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter before Dabbs found his way into the end zone for a second time with a wide receiver sweep play from five yards out.
The adrenalizing start finally began to slow down in the second quarter as defenses took control for both teams.
“We had an emotional game last week and had to come out this week and do it again,” Spradlen said. “Defensively, we have continued to get better every week. It wasn’t clean. Way too many penalties, but we kept fighting.”
The second and third quarters were scoreless as the two defenses showed why both squads were undefeated through three games.
Johnson, who carried the Trojans most of the night, put his team ahead 21-14 to start the final quarter as he walked into the end zone after picking up chunks of yardages on rushes.
“He’s one of the best running backs in this area,” Spadlen said. “He is going to be hard for people to contain for the rest of the year.”
Johnson finished with 30 carries and 128 rushing yards along with his two touchdowns.
Just as the Greene Devils scored back-to-back touchdowns in the final minutes, their luck with penalties took a turn.
It was Morristown West that was hit with two crucial penalties—a chop blocking call and an unsportsmanlike conduct call—on its final drive of the night.
The Trojans struggled to get past their own 25 with their final series, as quarterback Malakhi Isom was troubled with Greeneville’s pass rush.
Greeneville forced a turnover on downs and took victory formation to escape the scare on the road.
“We are going to enjoy this, but man, we have to go back to work,” Spradlen said. “We have a tough schedule. We have two big-time games coming up for us.”
The Greene Devils remain on the road next Friday as they step back into Region 1-4A play against Volunteer for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.