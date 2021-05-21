For the first time since 2009 the Greeneville soccer team will not be able to call itself region champion after falling 2-1 on Thursday to Sevier County in the Region 1-AA championship game.
“We knew today was going to be a battle. We knew today would likely come down to which team could capitalize on the other team’s mistakes,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We just made more mistakes than they did tonight. Honestly though, I could not be more proud of the boys’ effort. We didn’t get outworked tonight, we jut didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities.”
The Greene Devils’ hopes of getting back to the state tournament and winning a fourth state championship are not dashed, but now they will have to travel to South-Doyle on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in the Class AA State Sectionals. South-Doyle beat Knox Central 3-2 on Thursday in the Region 2-AA championship game. With a win on Saturday Greeneville would advance to the state tournament for the 11th consecutive season.
“Sevier County is a strong team, they are a well-coached team, and I think there is a strong possibility we see them down the road,” Graham said. “The most important thing for us right now is to rest and get healthy. We’ll see who won the other region and start getting a game plan ready for Saturday.”
On Thursday it was two great individual plays in the first half that gave the Smoky Bears a 2-0 lead.
First it was Joseph Rodriguez in the 17th minute. He dribbled through the defense into the box right of the frame. Rodriguez bounced off defenders before finding a brief opening at 10 yards where he fired his shot into the left post.
In the 22nd minutes Greeneville came with inches of finding the equalizer. Samuel Crawford put a long header in front of the frame that Sevier County keeper Tanner Duston misread. Josue Castillo found himself behind the keeper waiting for the ball to come down, but before he could knock it home a Smoky Bear defender swooped in to deflect the ball away.
In the 36th minute Brandon Moreira added to Sevier County’s lead. He backed down Greeneville’s Jacob Hillyer in front of the right post. Then with Hillyer leaning on his hip he quickly spun off of the defender and fired a shot all in one motion, almost too quickly for keeper Colby Freeman to react.
Greeneville again came close to answering just before halftime when good combination play from Crawford an Castillo put the ball in the box. Cade Snelson looked as though he had open look, but the window closed quickly and his shot was deflected over the frame.
In the second half Greeneville’s defense was able to tighten up and shut down the Smoky Bars for the final 40 minutes. It gave the offense a chance, but the offense could not find enough good looks.
Greeneville was able to get into the scoring column in the 56th minute. The play was started when Crawford was shoved in the back by Sevier County’s Chris Aleman. And free kick was award wide of the box from 15 yards out. Crawford’s free kick met the head of Cooper Shepherd, but was knocked over the frame.
On the ensuing corner kick Drew Shelton lobbed a ball into the box that was at first knocked away by the Smoky Bears. Brady Quillen played the rebound and hammered home a goal from just beyond the six-yard box.
Over the final 20 minutes Greeneville turned up the pressure and stayed aggressive, but the Smoky Bears’ backline continued to be tough to beat.
Greeneville has been the class of Class AA soccer since wining its first of three state championships in 2017, but Sevier County has been nipping at its heels. In 2018 the Devils won the region title in Sevierville 1-0 on an early goal by Ryan Thompson. In 2019 it took overtime for Greeneville to collect a 2-1 win in the region title game and then the score was the same in the 2019 state title game.
Thursday was the first time Greeneville has lost to a Class AA since the 2016 state semifinals.