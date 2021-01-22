The Greeneville boys had to fight and claw to stay in front for the better part of three quarters on Thursday night, but they found an extra burst late to run away from Grainger.
Over the final 9:31, the Devils outscored Grainger 28-8 en route to a 75-53 victory, their 10th win in a row.
“We came out flat defensively in the first half, and Grainger kind of got what they wanted. Honestly, I was a little disappointed in the first half,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “It wasn’t a pretty game, but we came out in the second half and only gave up 21 points and really stopped them. It was good to see us fight for a win tonight.”
With 1:45 left in the third quarter, Grainger’s Triston Warfield made one at the foul line to cut Greeneville’s lead to 47-45.
From there Greeneville seemed to find new life and quickly put the game out of reach.
The Devils finally found room to run the floor in transition. That was started by Jakobi Gillespie who slashed through the lane before flipping a pass behind his head to Terry Grove for a layup with 1:31 left in the period.
Over the final 39 seconds of the third quarter, Reid Satterfield made two free throws, Gillespie knocked down a jumper from the elbow, and as the buzzer sounded Gillespie tipped in a miss for a 55-45 Greeneville lead.
The Greene Devils then began the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run.
After Gillespie sank a step-back triple, he capped the run with a breakaway dunk that put Greenville on top 68-47 with 4:16 to play.
Satterfield then sank a triple from the corner to push the score to 71-49.
“It felt like we couldn’t get anything going for so long, and finally we got things on track late,” Woolsey said. “I feel like it started with defense. In the first half I don’t know if we had a single transition shot. Then in the second half we were getting stops, and that let us run on the other end. When we are doing that we are at our best.”
Satterfield led Greeneville in scoring on Thursday with 30 points while Gillespie put in 24.
The night started with a back-and-forth first quarter in which Greeneville played from in front most of the way but never led by more than four points.
Four free throws by Grove gave Greeneville its first lead at 4-3, and seven free throws in the period made a big difference for the Devils as they closed the quarter leading 15-14.
Grainger kept pace with 3-pointers from Brody Grubb, Logan Foster and Emmanuel Atkins.
In the second quarter, Foster put the Grizzlies in front 19-17 with a with another 3-pointer, and Drew Branson made the score 22-19 when he knocked one down from behind the arc for the Grizzlies.
Greeneville moved in front 23-22 when Connor DeBusk swiped the ball from Atkins at mid court and took it the other way for a layup.
Atkins gave the lead back to Grainger with a jumper from the top of the key.
Greeneville then closed the first half with a 3-pointer from Gillespie and a pair of jumpers from the lane by Satterfield to go to halftime leading 33-32.
During the first half, Grainger’s tough defense made things difficult on Greenville’s offense that has been red hot in recent weeks, but Satterfield found opportunities for mid-range jumpers. He sank five jump shots in the paint in the first half and turned three of them into three-point plays on the way to 18 points in the first half.
Greeneville 15 18 22 20 — 75
Grainger 14 18 13 8 — 53
Greeneville: Satterfield 30, Gillespie 24, DeBusk 8, Grove 8, Tillery 4, Dabbs 1.
Grainger: Foster 12, Atkins 11, Warfield 7, Branson 7, Grubb 7, Overby 4, Williams 3.
GIRLS
Grainger 65, Greeneville 47
The Greeneville girls had an opportunity to move to the top of the District 2-2A standings, but Grainger came out of the gate hot to take that opportunity away.
The Lady Grizzlies started the night on a 14-0 run and closed it on a 17-2 run to take the win.
“If you can’t come ready for a game like this then maybe basketball is not for you,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “Every single thing they did was on our board as part of the scout. We knew what that they wanted to do. They just outplayed us.”
Grainger’s defense made life difficult on the Lady Greene Devils early as they were held scoreless for the first 6:44.
On the other end of the floor, Lauren Longmire put in five points, Millie Hurst put in four and Matty Tanner and Sydnie Hayes each hit 3-pointers on the way to a 14-0 Grainger lead.
Tambryn Ellenburg broke the streak with a 3-pointer for Greeneville, but Grainger ended the quarter leading 16-5.
In the second quarter, Greeneville mounted a fierce comeback and took a 25-24 lead by halftime.
Lauren Bailey started the quarter with a 3-pointer for Greeneville, but she then left the game with her third foul with 6:25 left in the first half. She would not return until the 2:47 mark in the third quarter.
Longmire sank a pair of free tosses to put the Lady Grizzlies in front 19-8, but then Greeneville went on an 11-0 run to tie things 19-19.
Delana DeBusk started the run with a driving layup and finished it with a triple from the left wing on a good dish from Grace Hayes.
Ellenburg sank a trey with a hand in her face with 1:41 left in the first half to give Greeneville its first lead at 22-21.
Anna Shaw then made a free throw with 18 seconds left in the first half to give Greeneville a 25-24 lead.
Greeneville’s biggest lead of the night came with 6:17 left in the third quarter when Ellenburg reeled in an offensive rebound and quickly fired in a triple for a 30-26 advantage.
Grainger’s Tori Rutherford then drove the lane twice to tie things 30-30 and Longmire followed with a triple from the corner to put Grainger on top 33-30 with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
The teams traded points the remainder of the period with Grainger going to the fourth quarter leading 42-37.
Ellenburg started the fourth quarter with a triple for Greeneville, but then Longmire scored the next six points to give Grainger a 48-40 lead.
Chloe Marsh took a steal the length of the floor to close the gap to 48-45 with 3:37 left.
It stayed a two-possession game until Grainger outscored Greeneville 14-2 over the final 2:29.
Ellenburg led Greeneville with 14 points, Marsh scored 12 and DeBusk put in 10.
Longmire led all scorers with 21 points. Hayes and Audrey Stratton each put in 11 points for Grainger, and Rutherford scored 10.
Greeneville 5 20 12 10 — 47
Grainger 16 8 18 23 — 65
Greeneville: Ellenburg 14, Marsh 12, DeBusk 10, Bailey 6, Shaw 3, Hayes 2.
Grainger: Longmire 21, Hayes 1, Stratton 11, Rtherford 10, Tanner 7, Hurst 5.