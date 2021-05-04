The Greeneville soccer team made quick work of Volunteer on Tuesday night to wrap up the regular season and head into the postseason unbeaten against District 1-AA opponents.
The Greene Devils got hat tricks from Drew Shelton and Austin Beets before the game ended early with a 9-0 victory.
“I’m really pleased with the way the boys played, everyone that we put in played well composed,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “It was important to finish out the conference with a win, and it was important to go undefeated in the conference. I think it was important to get some guys in tonight and develop some depth for the playoffs.”
The scoring started in the sixth minute. Samuel Crawford sent a pass from midfield to Blake Rogers making a run up the right boundary. Rogers crossed the ball to Shelton inside the six-yard box, and Shelton tapped it in for a 1-0 lead.
After the opening goal the Devils had a handful of scoring opportunities in quick succession that were waived off due to offsides calls, but in the 10th minute they finally got the timing right. Cade Snelson sent a long ball ahead to Shelton who ran to the ball in the box and hammered in his second goal of the night.
In the 12th minute Rogers again got loose up the right sideline and made a run to the post. He slid a pass in front of the frame and Crawford ran on to it in traffic where he beat keeper Zach Taylor for a 3-0 Greeneville lead.
In the 14th minute Shelton wrapped up his hat trick. Josue Castillo started things with a pass from the Falcons’ end of the field. The pass found Rogers running wide open on the right side. Rogers got in front of the defense and sent a cross into the box that Shelton tapped in for a goal.
The assist was Rogers’ third of the day, as he kept the getting behind the Falcons’ backline and then delivering precise passes to his teammates running behind him.
“Blake playing the outside right mide sent some tremendous balls in to our guys tonight,” Graham said. “The guys did a real good job of playing unselfish soccer tonight. Drew ended up with the goals, but a lot of that work came from our wings.”
After Shelton’s third goal the Devils started mixing in substitutes and by the midway mark of the first half the day was done for most of Greeneville’s starters.
In the 18th minute Beets scored his first goal of the evening. Darren Dietz came on in relief of Rogers and took over where he left off. Dietz came up the right side, worked toward the post and slipped a pass to Beets who ran on to the ball and slammed home the goal.
In the 25th minute Beets pushed the lead to 6-0 when he made a solo run up the left sideline. He quickly found open space in front of him with Volunteers’ defense playing almost to the midfield stripe, and beat Taylor one-on-one for the goal.
The second half lasted only eight minutes as Greeneville reached the nine-goal advantage necessary to end the contest by mercy rule.
In the 42nd minute Beets sent a pass to Brody Inscore who raced through the Falcons’ defense. He even got behind the keeper before losing possession, but Landyn White cleaned up the play inside the six-yard box and punched a shot into the net.
In the 44th minute Beets finished off the Devils’ second hat trick of the day. He got loose on a breakaway before splitting two defenders and then giving Greeneville an 8-0 lead.
In the 48th minute David Fisher brought the ball up the left side while Inscore came up the right side. As Fischer entered the box he pushed a pass across Taylor’s face that Inscore sent into net to end the game.
Greeneville will now turn its focus to the District 1-AA Tournament. As the top seed the Devils have a bye into Tuesday’s semifinals.
“We’re excited about the postseason and what that brings,” Graham said. “We’ll wait to see what the brackets look like this weekend, and then get ready for Tuesday. One thing we are going to focus on over the next week is our timing between the midfield and our forwards. We’re starting to come together, but hopefully we can make it even better.”