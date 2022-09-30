The Greeneville Greene Devils rolled up 379 yards offense and held the Seymour Eagles to negative-32 yards en route to a 61-0 Region 1-4A homecoming win on Friday night at Burley Stadium.
Prior to kickoff, Anne Marie Konieczny was crowned homecoming queen prior to kickoff. The rest of the night was anticlimactic as the Greene Devils – ranked No. 1 in the state – ran their record to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Seymour drops to 3-4, 2-1.
Greeneville led 40-0 after one quarter and 54-0 at halftime.
Just a minute and 18 seconds into the game, quarterback Brady Quillen hooked up with Mason Laws on a 51-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Greeneville lead.
At the 9:13 mark of the first, Kameron Lester returned a fumble 5 yards to the end zone to make it 14-0.
Greeneville’s other scores in the first quarter came on a 51-yard run by Carson Quillen, a 19-yard run by Damien Short, a 16-yard interception return by Nik Pillar, and a 25-yard run by Amanuel Dickson.
Greeneville added two scores in the second quarter for the 54-0 halftime lead. Short ran in from 26 yards out before Thomas Lollar recovered his own fumble and scored on a 1-yard run.
Caden Baugh accounted for Greeneville’s last score on a 13-yard run in the third quarter for the 61-0 final.
Cooper Graham kicked six PATs, while Caleb Martin booted one.
Brady Quillen completed two of three passes for 65 yards, while back quarterback Corbin Cannon completed two of three passes for 41 yards.
Short finished with 86 yards on seven carries for an average of 12.3 yards per touch.
Cooper Johnson had a 32-yard catch, while Laws intercepted a pass.