On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup.
And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal.
Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A.
Thing is, though, the two teams have been here before. Both were 5-0 and highly-ranked when they met a year ago, but the pre-game sizzle fizzled when Greeneville ran off with a 35-7 win at Burley Stadium in Greeneville.
Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen is expecting more of a challenge from Dobyns-Bennett this season, especially with the Greene Devils playing on the road.
“Dobyns-Bennett is 5-0 and playing as good as they’ve played in a while,” Spradlen said. “I’ve told our guys all week we’ve got to treat this like a playoff game. It’s going to kick off at 7 o’clock like a playoff game, there’s going to be a ton of people there in a big stadium with an atmosphere as good as any around.”
Looking at each team’s schedule thus far this season, the Devils have faced just one winning team – Morristown West at 3-2 – and their opponents have a combined 8-15 record.
All of Dobyns-Bennett’s opponents are .500 or less with a combined 6-16 record.
If the Indians are to challenge Greeneville, they’ll do it on the arm of 6-foot-6 senior quarterback Jake Carson and 5-9 senior playmaking receiver Jonavan Gillespie.
In a 56-14 win at West Ridge last week, Carson completed four of nine passes for 68 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to Gillespie.
On the season, Carson has completed 57 of 82 passes for 895 yards and 12 TDs with one interception.
“They’re a really good football team. They’re scoring a lot of points – they’re averaging about 43 points and giving up about six points a game,” Spradlen said. “Their quarterback has a lot of playing time under his belt, he makes a lot of right decisions with the football and throws the ball well. They have a really good offensive line, and their defense is really dang good.”
Gillespie, who played a big role in Dobyns-Bennett’s basketball state championship last season, is Dobyns-Bennett’s top receiver with 423 yards and three TDs.
Gillespie has deep connections to Greeneville. He’s cousins with Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Jaevon Gillespie and Jordan Gillespie, all former football and basketball standouts at Greeneville.
“Jonavan is really close with a bunch of players on our football team,” Spradlen said. “It will be special for them to go against each other one more time.”
Gillespie scored Dobyns-Bennett’s lone touchdown against Greeneville last season on a 25-yard catch.
“He’s a really good athlete, super talented,” Spradlen said. “He’s a two-way starter for them, also starting at cornerback on defense. They get the ball in his hands on offense. I think he’s scored a touchdown in every game but one.”
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 62 368 5
Brady Quillen 37 181 4
Carson Quillen 9 66 1
Corbin Cannon 4 34 1
Bryson Myers 3 30
Adjatay Dabbs 3 24 2
Caden Baugh 4 21
Amanuel Dickson 2 19 1
Maddox Bishop 3 17 1
Thomas Lollar 7 17
Zac Chrisman 2 15 1
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 1 -4
TEAM 8 -24
TOTALS 146 763 16
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 50 66 856 7 1
Corbin Cannon 5 10 88 1 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
Caden Baugh 1 3 -1 0 0
TOTALS 56 80 943 8 1
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Carson Quillen 13 295 1
Mason Laws 15 279 3
Adjatay Dabbs 15 253 3
Jayquan Price 6 85 1
Damien Short 4 25
Zayden Anderson 1 4
Zac Chrisman 1 3
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 56 943 8
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 6 0 0 0 36
Damien Short 5 0 0 0 30
Cooper Graham 0 25 0 0 25
Mason Laws 4 0 0 0 24
Brady Quillen 4 0 0 0 24
Carson Quillen 2 0 0 0 12
Maddox Bishop 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Amanuel Dickson 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6
TOTALS 27 25 0 0 187