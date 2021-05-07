Both Greeneville tennis teams got the postseason started the right way on Thursday by collecting a pair of district championships.
Both the Devils and Lady Devils defeated Sevier County to capture District 2 Large Class titles.
“Just getting through the season was a challenge and after missing last year all we wanted to do was to get to this point,” Greeneville coach Bart Kennedy said. “Honestly, I wasn’t sure if I would ever see the boys and girls teams win it in the same year. It’s great to share in the joy with each other. It’s great to see the smiles on these kids faces.”
The Greeneville boys topped the Smoky Bears 8-1 on Thursday to claim their first district title in six years.
As has been the case all season, the Devils were led by their top line of Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems. The duo led the team to an unbeaten district season this year, and on Thursday the two combined for three wins.
In singles, Kennedy defeated Will Burke 6-1, 6-0 and Weems took down Braxton Allen 6-1, 6-3. In doubles, they defeated Burke and Allen 8-1.
“Our top line, our one and two, are really good and they have brought it every day,” coach Kennedy said. “Brayden took over a leadership role as a sophomore this year, and the rest of the team kind of followed his lead. It’s great to see the guys put the work in to get back on top.”
The Devils swept the individual points on Thursday. Masen Flaglor went 6-4, 1-6 with Connor French before winning the tiebreaker 10-7. Tanner Smith won a tight match over Noah Crook 6-4, 5-7, 10-8. Noah Helton beat Luke Mintz 6-0, 2-6, 11-9 and Grayson Hite beat A.J. Wyrick 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Smith and Helton beat Mintz and Wyrick 8-6. The Smoky Bears’ lone point came from French and Crook defeating Flaglor and Hite 8-4.
The Lady Devils wrapped up their third consecutive district championship with a 6-3 win over the Lady Bears.
“A lot of times when you win a few years in a row it can lead to a letdown. The key for these girls is that they have learned from those groups before them and watched them work for district championships,” Kennedy said. “From one to six, the girls worked hard and they were solid.”
The Lady Devils started the day by taking all three doubles points. Katie Leonard and Morgan Mysinger battled to a 9-7 win over Haleigh Latta and Marielle Gurion. Allie Renner and Palmer Ballard defeated Joslin Nave and Madelyn Headrick 8-5, and Zoey Hayes and Nia Newberry beat Kaylie Malone and Haylin Owenby 8-1.
The teams split the singles points 3-3. For Greeneville, Mysinger defeated Gurion 6-0, 6-1, Newberry topped Malone 6-1, 6-3 and Ballard beat Owenby 6-1, 6-2.
For Sevier County, Latta beat Leonard 6-2, 6-0, Nave beat Renner 6-4, 2-6, 10-3, and Headrick beat Hayes 6-1, 6-1.
Greeneville moves on to the individual district tournament and the team region tournament next week.
“This is not it for us,” Kennedy said. “We want to keep moving on to the next stage, and the ultimate goal is to get to Murfreesboro.”