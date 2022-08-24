If betting on high school sports was legal, odds are this week’s Region 1-4A football opener between the Greeneville Greene Devils and the Grainger Grizzlies wouldn’t be listed by any sportsbook.
The game would be what casinos term as “off the board.” That’s because in a series in which Greeneville has won every game by wide margins, oddsmakers would have a difficult time pinpointing a betting line or an over-under for the Greene Devils.
Greeneville has won all 14 games played against Grainger since 2009 by an average score of 56-7 with the Greene Devils’ points total ranging from a high of 78 in 2021 to a low of 35 in 2015.
And while Friday night will likely be another lopsided victory for Greeneville, it’s another chance for the Greene Devils to prepare for tougher games ahead on the schedule.
“In these type of games, there is stuff we want to do to get better,” Spradlen said. “That means we might spread the ball around so everybody gets a certain amount of touches. We try to script out stuff who we want to touch the ball on certain plays, in certain situations.
“No matter what, we’re going to play as hard as we can. Early in the year, we’ve got to get the conditioning we need. We’ve got a really tough schedule. We’re getting ready to play a stretch where teams are bigger and have more players than we do, so we’ve got to be in the best shape we can possibly be.”
Greeneville is coming off a season-opening 49-7 win over Knox Central at home.
In that game, Greeneville starting quarterback Brady Quillen completed all five of his passes for 109 yards, while backup quarterback Corbin Cannon completed four of five for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Mason Laws caught two passes for 60 yards, Carson Quillen caught three for 49 yards, and Jayquan Price caught a 46-yard TD pass from Cannon.
Grainger is coming off a 42-32 win at Cumberland Gap in its season opener.
In that game, Grainger’s Tucker Gillette rushed for 108 yards and a TD on 12 carries, while Dawson Fowler ran for 53 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Bryson Bennett passed for 86 yards and a TD.
Cumberland Gap’s Brayden Painter exploited Grainger’s kickoff coverage, returning two kicks 80 yards each for TDs.
“You watch Grainger on film, they’re a really physical football team,” Spradlen said. “They have two running backs who run hard, the quarterback is athletic, they have some big receivers and their offensive line is big and physical.”
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Damien Short
|8
|36
|3
|Brady Quillen
|7
|33
|1
|Carson Quillen
|3
|30
|Thomas Lollar
|6
|13
|Adjatay Dabbs
|1
|5
|1
|Corbin Cannon
|1
|2
|Caden Baugh
|1
|0
|Jayden Deeble
|1
|-1
|TOTALS
|28
|118
|5
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Brady Quillen
|5
|5
|109
|0
|0
|Corbin Cannon
|4
|5
|84
|1
|0
|Caden Baugh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|9
|11
|193
|1
|0
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Mason Laws
|2
|60
|Jayquan Price
|2
|58
|1
|Carson Quillen
|3
|49
|Damien Short
|1
|17
|Adjatay Dabbs
|1
|9
|TOTALS
|9
|193
|1
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Damien Short
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cooper Graham
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Adjatay Dabbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mason Laws
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jayquan Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brady Quillen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|7
|7
|0
|0
|49